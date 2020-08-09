Advertising
Saints’ boyband, Chelsea goodbyes and Mings opens up – Sunday’s sporting social
England’s cricketers also revelled in their victory over Pakistan.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.
Football
Saints’ players gave One Direction a run for their money!
Departing wingers Willian, on his birthday, and Pedro expressed their gratitude to Chelsea fans.
Tyrone Mings shared an interview with UEFA on the issue of racism.
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte settled a debate.
Veteran commentator Clive Tyldesley was all set for his Rangers TV debut.
Actor Russell Crowe was still celebrating Leeds’ promotion.
Crystal Palace wished their manager a happy birthday.
Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic used to be team-mates!
Liverpool pair Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold were enjoying their holidays.
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan wished new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo well.
Snooker
Neil Robertson needed a pit-stop mid frame at the Crucible.
MC Rob Walker gave an insight into coronavirus testing at the World Championship in Sheffield.
Cricket
Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes revelled in England’s first-Test victory over Pakistan.
Pope has enjoyed a stunning start to Test cricket.
That is a wide!
Shot!
Who knew New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was a twin?
Rugby League
An incredible try from Tom Johnstone.
Boxing
Tyson Fury gave his backing to Manchester United as they headed to Germany for the last eight of the Europa League.
Formula One
Ahead of Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, McLaren opened their garage virtually to 500 fans who had the chance to talk to drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.
Formula One drivers showed a united front at Silverstone.
World champion Lewis Hamilton loved the race despite not winning.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith joined TikTok.
Tennis
No day of rest for Petra Kvitova.
