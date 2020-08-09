Saints’ boyband, Chelsea goodbyes and Mings opens up – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Saints’ players gave One Direction a run for their money!

Name this boyband ?? pic.twitter.com/cah5B6F3kP — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 9, 2020

Departing wingers Willian, on his birthday, and Pedro expressed their gratitude to Chelsea fans.

A OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ZUUEfwnx5d — Willian (@willianborges88) August 9, 2020

It’s been a pleasure and an honour. Thanks and good luck for the future. Come on Blues!!! ?? #KTBFFH #CFC Ha sido un placer y un honor. Gracias y mucha suerte en el futuro. Come on @ChelseaFC !!! pic.twitter.com/WH2XTG1URi — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) August 9, 2020

Tyrone Mings shared an interview with UEFA on the issue of racism.

We must always feel free to highlight issues we face. I spoke to @UEFA about some of the issues I have faced. We must also not forget all of the people that came before us and what they sacrificed to provide us with the opportunity to speak so freely ✊?✊?✊?✊?✊? pic.twitter.com/o4pL5yDxGG — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) August 9, 2020

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte settled a debate.

Veteran commentator Clive Tyldesley was all set for his Rangers TV debut.

First commentary for ⁦@RangersFC⁩ television today. As Ready as I can be! pic.twitter.com/Jf7D68uamD — Clive Tyldesley (@CliveTyldesley) August 9, 2020

Neil McCann and Clive Tyldsley commentating on the Rangers game (Willie Vass/PA)

Actor Russell Crowe was still celebrating Leeds’ promotion.

This is a solid review, however , you have to keep in mind that @LUFC fans will currently be finding every single thing in their daily lives superior on account of the fact that WE ARE GOING UP!!!#MOT #ALAW https://t.co/28iFCD9yPI — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 9, 2020

Crystal Palace wished their manager a happy birthday.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic used to be team-mates!

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount go way back! ? ?: @cpulisic_10 (June 2010) pic.twitter.com/tLMk3kzOuU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 9, 2020

Liverpool pair Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold were enjoying their holidays.

Ridin' the waves, what a backdrop ?? pic.twitter.com/m33ddIUzms — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 9, 2020

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan wished new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo well.

Good luck on your next chapter @Pirlo_official ?? pic.twitter.com/uaMeMauPLo — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 9, 2020

Snooker

Neil Robertson needed a pit-stop mid frame at the Crucible.

MC Rob Walker gave an insight into coronavirus testing at the World Championship in Sheffield.

And we thought we'd heard @RobWalkerTV's best gags… Day 1️⃣0️⃣ of the @Betfred World Championship brings a fine selection of second round action, and a second stint of COVID-19 testing for all involved! Here's what everyone at the Crucible Theatre must undergo #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/qDuiVQpDHR — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) August 9, 2020

Cricket

Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes revelled in England’s first-Test victory over Pakistan.

So good to be out there with @josbuttler yesterday! A great Test Match win!Thanks for all the messages of support ?? pic.twitter.com/q1OYgdGYBz — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) August 9, 2020

Pope has enjoyed a stunning start to Test cricket.

That is a wide!

"It's a good start from the medium pacer" Talk about the commentator's curse ?#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/zWHLScaKIk — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 9, 2020

Shot!

Who knew New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was a twin?

Rugby League

An incredible try from Tom Johnstone.

WHAT?!?!?! Just when you think @TomJohnstone01 can't surprise you any more, he absolutely does ??? Air Johnstone@WTrinityRL v Warriors live on @SkySportsRL Arena #SLWakWig #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/ccky3j4l0e — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) August 9, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury gave his backing to Manchester United as they headed to Germany for the last eight of the Europa League.

Come on the boys!!! https://t.co/6DV1HTNdAA — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 9, 2020

Formula One

Ahead of Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, McLaren opened their garage virtually to 500 fans who had the chance to talk to drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

? What a morning! We welcomed 500 fans to our garage for a virtual look around and a chat with Carlos and Lando! ?? #McLarenHomeFest #F170 ?? pic.twitter.com/GJtcIbxXtz — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 9, 2020

Formula One drivers showed a united front at Silverstone.

World champion Lewis Hamilton loved the race despite not winning.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith joined TikTok.

Tennis

No day of rest for Petra Kvitova.