Menu

Advertising

Saints’ boyband, Chelsea goodbyes and Mings opens up – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

England’s cricketers also revelled in their victory over Pakistan.

Willian, Pedro and Tyrone Mings

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Football

Saints’ players gave One Direction a run for their money!

Departing wingers Willian, on his birthday, and Pedro expressed their gratitude to Chelsea fans.

Advertising

Tyrone Mings shared an interview with UEFA on the issue of racism.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte settled a debate.

Advertising

Veteran commentator Clive Tyldesley was all set for his Rangers TV debut.

Neil McCann and Clive Tyldsley commentating on the Rangers game
Neil McCann and Clive Tyldsley commentating on the Rangers game (Willie Vass/PA)

Actor Russell Crowe was still celebrating Leeds’ promotion.

Crystal Palace wished their manager a happy birthday.

Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic used to be team-mates!

Liverpool pair Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold were enjoying their holidays.

View this post on Instagram

Summer time ☀️⚽️

A post shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentarnold66) on

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan wished new Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo well.

Snooker

Neil Robertson needed a pit-stop mid frame at the Crucible.

MC Rob Walker gave an insight into coronavirus testing at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Cricket

Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes revelled in England’s first-Test victory over Pakistan.

Pope has enjoyed a stunning start to Test cricket.

That is a wide!

Shot!

Who knew New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was a twin?

Rugby League

An incredible try from Tom Johnstone.

Boxing

Tyson Fury gave his backing to Manchester United as they headed to Germany for the last eight of the Europa League.

Formula One

Ahead of Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, McLaren opened their garage virtually to 500 fans who had the chance to talk to drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Formula One drivers showed a united front at Silverstone.

World champion Lewis Hamilton loved the race despite not winning.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith joined TikTok.

Tennis

No day of rest for Petra Kvitova.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News