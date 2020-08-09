Rising Phoenix stay unbeaten since restart

The Phoenix Suns continued their surprisingly strong form with a 119-112 victory over the Miami Heat in the NBA on Saturday night.

The Suns began the restarted competition with the second-worst record among the 22 teams involved but have been undefeated in their five games since to emerge as serious playoff contenders.

Devin Booker scored 35 points for Phoenix, while Jevon Carter had a season-high 20, making six of eight three-pointers.

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro both had 25 points to lead Miami, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

The Denver Nuggets strengthened their hold on third place in the Western Conference through a thrilling 134-132 win over the Utah Jazz in double overtime.

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points for Utah, including a three-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime which brought the Jazz within reach yet again.

Mitchell then attempted a desperate shot from halfway but could not make the basket.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 30 points, while Jamal Murray had 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in his first game since the restart, after recovering from a hamstring strain.

The Dallas Mavericks came from behind to force overtime and snatch a 136-132 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Mavs scored the last seven points of regular time to tie up the scores on the buzzer, then forged away for the win over the Bucks, who have already secured top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Luka Doncic scored 36 points for Dallas in his NBA-leading 17th triple-double, adding 19 assists and 14 rebounds.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks before fouling out in the final seconds, on the day the reigning MVP was named a finalist for this year’s top award along with LeBron James and James Harden.

In other games, the Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111, while the LA Clippers edged the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117.