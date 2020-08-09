Picture of the day – Nicola Adams is British boxing’s golden girl at London 2012

Nicola Adams became the first female to win a gold medal in Olympic boxing at London 2012.

Women’s boxing was included at the Olympics for the first time and Leeds fighter Adams triumphed by outclassing China’s three-time world champion Ren Cancan in the flyweight final.

Adams had lost to Cancan in the finals of both the 2010 and 2012 World Championships, but the result was never in doubt this time around.

The 29-year-old dazzled from the opening bell and knocked Cancan down in the second round before the judges marked her a convincing 16-7 winner.

“It’s a dream come true,” Adams said afterwards. “I’m so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now.

“I have wanted this all my life and I have done it. To be taking the gold medal back to Leeds will be special.”

Adams went on to become the first British boxer to retain an Olympic title in 92 years when winning her second gold medal in 2016.

She defended her crown by outpointing French flyweight Sarah Ourahmoune in Rio to emulate middleweight Harry Mallin, who won back-to-back golds in 1920 and 1924.