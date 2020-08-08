Advertising
Test triumph and Tyson’s trout toast – Saturday’s sporting social
Elsewhere, Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed his morning coffee rather more than Neil Robertson.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.
Football
Former Germany and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger woke up and smelled the coffee.
Jack Grealish shared a throwback snap with Aston Villa team-mate John McGinn.
Cricket
England one-day opener Jason Roy enjoyed watching the Test team’s dramatic win over Pakistan.
And the match also had former England football star turned broadcaster Gary Lineker hooked.
Boxing
Tyson Fury celebrated feeling as “healthy as a trout” two years after reaching rock bottom.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton was sending positive vibes.
Max Verstappen was all set for qualifying at Silverstone.
But was a tad disappointed to finish 4th.
Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly was very pleased with how qualifying went for him.
Snooker
World Championship debutant Jamie Clarke was not backing down after a heated confrontation with opponent Anthony McGill.
Earlier, Neil Robertson saw the funny side of a hot drink mishap.
Tennis
Simona Halep was pleased to be in Prague.
Sabine Lisicki was putting the work in.
