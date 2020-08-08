Menu

Test triumph and Tyson’s trout toast – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Elsewhere, Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed his morning coffee rather more than Neil Robertson.

Tyson Fury

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Football

Former Germany and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger woke up and smelled the coffee.

Jack Grealish shared a throwback snap with Aston Villa team-mate John McGinn.

Cricket

England one-day opener Jason Roy enjoyed watching the Test team’s dramatic win over Pakistan.

And the match also had former England football star turned broadcaster Gary Lineker hooked.

Boxing

Tyson Fury celebrated feeling as “healthy as a trout” two years after reaching rock bottom.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was sending positive vibes.

Max Verstappen was all set for qualifying at Silverstone.

But was a tad disappointed to finish 4th.

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly was very pleased with how qualifying went for him.

Snooker

World Championship debutant Jamie Clarke was not backing down after a heated confrontation with opponent Anthony McGill.

Earlier, Neil Robertson saw the funny side of a hot drink mishap.

Tennis

Simona Halep was pleased to be in Prague.

Sabine Lisicki was putting the work in.

? #hot #workout #weekend #vibes #motivation

UK & international sports

