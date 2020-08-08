Test triumph and Tyson’s trout toast – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Football

Former Germany and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger woke up and smelled the coffee.

There is no better way to start a sunny Saturday ☀️☕Was für ein traumhafter Start in diesen sonnigen Samstag ☀️☕ pic.twitter.com/rZUdSFWBev — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) August 8, 2020

Jack Grealish shared a throwback snap with Aston Villa team-mate John McGinn.

2 years ago today you legend ?❤️ @jmcginn7 pic.twitter.com/6yVghzUr3g — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 8, 2020

Cricket

England one-day opener Jason Roy enjoyed watching the Test team’s dramatic win over Pakistan.

Yes boys what a win! — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) August 8, 2020

And the match also had former England football star turned broadcaster Gary Lineker hooked.

What a win for @englandcricket. Test match cricket at its wonderful, gripping, inimitable best. ???? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 8, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury celebrated feeling as “healthy as a trout” two years after reaching rock bottom.

Massive shoutout to my team every single member you know who you are. There was a time not so long ago where I was so unwell the only thing I could think of was death and how I didn’t want to be alive, just over 2 years later I’m loving life and healthy as a trout, & have reached pic.twitter.com/A37ALhlzyU — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 8, 2020

the pinnacle of sport again, this shows you no matter how bad things get you must continue as things will get better I promise you, you can get your life back. Seek help immediately #itsokaynottobeokay #mentalhealthawareness #staysafe #have a blessed weekend, much love to every1 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 8, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was sending positive vibes.

Max Verstappen was all set for qualifying at Silverstone.

But was a tad disappointed to finish 4th.

Can’t say I’m happy with P4, but starting on the hard tyre compound could make it an interesting race tomorrow #KeepPushing # F170 ?? pic.twitter.com/ClsqtTG78R — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 8, 2020

Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly was very pleased with how qualifying went for him.

BAAAM P7 IN QUALI!!!??That lap felt good. TOP JOB @AlphaTauriF1 – thanks guys! Lets finish the job tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YzX0ghwPfM — PIERRE GASLY ?? (@PierreGASLY) August 8, 2020

Snooker

World Championship debutant Jamie Clarke was not backing down after a heated confrontation with opponent Anthony McGill.

You want to dance, let’s dance — Jamie Clarke (@clarkej998) August 8, 2020

Earlier, Neil Robertson saw the funny side of a hot drink mishap.

Coffe gate! ☕️ Betrayed from one of my favourite refs @brendanmoore147 who hid it behind my ice bucket!??? https://t.co/RgFlDsmmDL — Neil Robertson? (@nr147) August 8, 2020

Tennis

Simona Halep was pleased to be in Prague.

Stay safe and smile ? Happy to be here @tennispragueopn pic.twitter.com/BNL5HEuqQT — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 8, 2020

Sabine Lisicki was putting the work in.