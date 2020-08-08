Advertising
Reynolds makes his mark in Motherwell again, while Nisbet hat-trick helps Hibees
Ross County also pick up three poitns in the Scottish Premiership.
Mark Reynolds returned to haunt Motherwell and earn Micky Mellon his first victory as Dundee United manager.
The United skipper netted his first goal for his club to seal a 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory at Fir Park.
The boyhood Motherwell fan, who also netted for Aberdeen in his home town, converted a Luke Bolton cross in the 52nd minute and played his part in a solid defensive display from the visitors.
United were missing main goal threat Lawrence Shankland but they collected their fourth point of the season and left below-par Motherwell with zero.
The hosts announced before the game that a player was self-isolating despite testing negative for Covid-19 twice after what was believed to be a false positive result.
Billy McKay’s late winner made it two wins from two for Ross County as they claimed a 1-0 triumph at Hamilton.
Stuart Kettlewell’s men got their top-flight campaign off to the perfect start with a narrow victory over Motherwell on Monday night.
And they backed it up at the Foys Stadium, with McKay finally breaking Accies’ stubborn resistance with his 75th-minute strike to put the Staggies joint top of the table.
Kevin Nisbet netted a hat-trick as Hibernian extended their perfect start to the season with a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Livingston.
A double from Nisbet and another from Christian Doidge had Jack Ross’ side three goals ahead by half-time.
Livingston narrowed the gap via a Lyndon Dykes penalty but Nisbet claimed the match ball by rolling in a spot-kick of his own two minutes from time.
