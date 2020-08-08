Lewis Hamilton poised to claim pole position at Silverstone after final practice

Lewis Hamilton will start as the favourite to take pole position for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after finishing fastest in final practice.

The six-time world champion, quickest here on Friday, saw off Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.163 seconds at Silverstone in the final action before qualifying.

Lando Norris finished third for McLaren ahead of the Racing Point of Nico Hulkenberg.

Just 0.163s between the boys as we head into Quali… ? pic.twitter.com/GpqNM7uOY4 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 8, 2020

Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over Bottas in his seemingly inevitable march towards a record-equalling seventh title.

And the Briton, who has won the last three races, looks set to extend his lead by holding the edge over Bottas in the sister Mercedes.

The all-black machines remain the class of the field, with McLaren’s Norris half-a-second down on Hamilton.

Hulkenberg, deputising for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, finished 0.635sec behind the Mercedes, with team-mate Lance Stroll just behind in fifth.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, and Racing Point driver Lance Stroll steer their cars during third practice (Frank Augstein/AP)

Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari ahead of the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who suffered an engine failure in practice here on Friday, ended the running a lowly 12th, 1.2secs off Hamilton’s pace.

The battle for pole position takes place at a sun-drenched Silverstone at 2pm.