US PGA Championship day one: DeChambeau doles out the punishment in California

Brooks Koepka made an impressive start to his bid for an historic third straight victory in the US PGA Championship as Tiger Woods kept himself firmly in the hunt on a crowded leaderboard in San Francisco.

Former world number one Jason Day and American Brendon Todd shared the lead on five under par, with Koepka part of a nine-strong group on four under which included Olympic champion Justin Rose and two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

England’s Tom Lewis was two shots off the pace following a 67, with Open champion Shane Lowry alongside Woods on two under par.

Playing alongside Woods, Rory McIlroy and world number one Justin Thomas shot level par and one over respectively, McIlroy battling back from a hat-trick of bogeys on his front nine with three birdies in four holes around the turn.

Tweet of the day

Bryson DeChambeau has been giving his driver some punishment since putting on 20lbs of muscle and the club had finally had enough after his tee shot on the seventh.

Quote of the day

Martin Kaymer spent last night watching video of Martin Kaymer. It worked. He opened with a 66. pic.twitter.com/v0rIkczTVM — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) August 6, 2020

“I know you shouldn’t live in the past, but if the past can help you in the present moment, I’ll take it” – Martin Kaymer credited his opening 66 to watching highlights of his 2014 US Open win on Wednesday evening.

Shot of the day

Thumbs up all around for Adam Hadwin ? (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/IApL0rWvgY — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 6, 2020

Canada’s Adam Hadwin enjoyed the perfect start to his round by holing out from 74 yards for an eagle on the first.

Round of the day

A bogey-free 65 on Thursday has @JDayGolf tied for the lead at the #PGAChamp … pic.twitter.com/HzfN8dwec1 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2020

Jason Day and Brendon Todd shared the lead on five under par, but former world number one Day gets the nod for a blemish-free 65.

Statistic of the day

UPDATED STAT–> Since 2016, Brooks Koepka is 74 under par in Majors… The next closest? Jordan Spieth at 22 under. pic.twitter.com/SP52LS5v7w — PGA News Feed (@PGANewsFeed) August 6, 2020

Koepka’s four major titles came in the space of just eight starts and the American’s form figures in 2019’s majors were an incredible 2-1-2-4.

On the up

Martin Kaymer’s prospects of a first win anywhere in more than six years after the Ryder Cup star posted an opening 66 to lie just a shot off the pace.

On the slide

Jordan Spieth’s hopes of winning the US PGA to complete the career grand slam after he struggled to an opening 73 and then spent several forlorn hours on the practice range.