Silverstone memorable moments in pictures ahead of 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Silverstone is gearing up to host the Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks back on some memorable moments from races held at the circuit dating back to 1950.

Royal occasion

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret watch on at Copse Corner in 1950. The event was the first World Championship Formula One race (PA)

Italian job

Giuseppe Farina, driving an Alfa Romeo, won the maiden World Championship Formula One race in 1950. At the age of 44, the Italian went on to become world champion that year (PA)

Toasting success

Argentinian Juan Fangio enjoys a well-earned drink after winning the British Grand Prix in a Ferrari in 1956 (PA)

Healthy competition

Ferrari driver Peter Collins, right, is congratulated by runner-up Mike Hawthorn after becoming Silverstone’s first British winner in 1958, driving at an average speed of 102.05 miles an hour. Compatriot Hawthorn would be the one smiling at the end of the season as he became his country’s first world champion (PA)

Engine failure

Sir Stirling Moss leads the field through Copse Corner at the start of the 1958 British Grand Prix. A two-time winner, Moss would be frustrated on this occasion by engine trouble (PA)

Family affair

Reigning world champion Graham Hill takes time out with son Damon and daughter Brigitte during practice for the 1963 British Grand Prix. Fellow Briton Jim Clark won the race en route to taking Hill’s world title (PA)

Another Silverstone success

Lotus driver Jim Clark wears the garland of honour and proudly clutches his trophy after his 1963 triumph. The Briton won the British Grand Prix five times in six years during the 1960s, including successes at Aintree and Brands Hatch (PA)

Preparing for glory

Sir Jackie Stewart, a two-time Silverstone champion, relaxes in the paddock in 1969. He would go on to win the race and the world championship that year (PA)

Dramatic start

Fire marshals put out fires following a first-lap crash in 1973. The incident resulted in the race being stopped, the first time that had happened in Britain. South African driver Jody Scheckter spun his McLaren-Cosworth M23 and bounced off the pit wall before numerous cars ploughed into him (PA)

Revelling in victory

American Peter Revson enjoys a victory drink of champagne after winning the dramatic 1973 race in his Yardley-McLaren (PA)

Lauda has last laugh

Austrian Niki Lauda, pictured, won three British Grands Prix. His Ferrari finished second to great rival James Hunt at Silverstone in 1977 but he went on to become world champion that season (PA)

Taking shelter

Britain’s Nigel Mansell, who went on to win four British Grands Prix, shelters from the rain at Silverstone in 1985 as he waits for practice. Mansell won the event in 1986, 1987, 1991 and 1992 (PA)

En route to victory

McLaren driver Alain Prost crosses the line to win the 1985 race. The Frenchman won the British Grand Prix five times, a record bettered only by Lewis Hamilton (PA)

Champagne moment

Race winner Ayrton Senna, left, is sprayed with champagne by runner-up Nigel Mansell, in 1988. It was the late Brazilian’s only Silverstone success (PA)

Fit for a prince

Prince William sits in the driving seat of a Benetton car at Silverstone during a pit visit prior to the 1992 Grand Prix (David Jones/PA)

V for victory

Britain’s Damon Hill, centre, poses on the podium alongside championship leader Michael Schumacher, left, and race runner-up Jean Alesi, right, in 1994. Hill followed in the footsteps of father, Graham, by driving to victory at Silverstone, doing so in his Williams Renault (Neil Munns/PA)

Overdue joy for Johnny

Britain’s Johnny Herbert celebrates his first Grand Prix win in his 71st race. The Benetton-Renault driver took the chequered flag ahead of Frenchman Jean Alesi and compatriot David Coulthard (Neil Munns/PA)

Rocky ride

Film star Sylvester Stallone was among the celebrities in attendance for the 1998 race. The Rocky actor visited the pits during qualifying (David Jones/PA)

Cracking view

A pit lane marshal sets off in hot pursuit as a streaker sprints down the finishing straight ahead of the 1998 race (David Jones/PA)

Taking the Michael

German driver Michael Schumacher shares a joke with some of his team in 1999. Seven-time world champion Schumacher was a Silverstone winner in 1998, 2002 and 2004 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Victory dance

McLaren Mercedes driver David Coulthard, right, celebrates on the podium with team-mate Mika Hakkinen after victory in 2000. It was a second successive Silverstone win for the Scot (Phil Noble/PA)

Stormy weather

Rubens Barrichello blasts around Club Corner in his Ferrari during the first official practice in 2002. The Ferrari-driving Brazilian won the race a year later (David Davies/PA)

Beck stage meeting

David and Victoria Beckham were in attendance in 2007. The couple met future world champion Jenson Button, left, and Rubens Barichello, right, in the Honda garage (David Davies/PA)

Soaking in the atmosphere

McLaren-Mercedes team-mates Fernando Alonso, left, and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed themselves on the podium in 2007. The pair had to settle for second and third place respectively after eventual world champion Kimi Raikkonen came out on top ( Rui Vieira/PA)

Backing the Brits

Formula One fans show their support for British drivers Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton and David Coulthard in 2008 (PA)

The first of many

McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton beams with delight after winning the British Grand Prix for the first time in 2008. He has won a record seven times at Silverstone, including six of the last seven races (PA)

Jumping for joy

Red Bull’s Mark Webber was an enthusiastic Silverstone winner in 2010. The Australian finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Lapping it up

Lewis Hamilton soaked up the adulation from Silverstone spectators in 2019, celebrating another win by crowd surfing (David Davies/PA)

Masked champion

