Advertising
Port Vale the one for Robbie while Beckham reminisces – Friday’s sporting social
Robbie Williams promoted Port Vale’s new kit while David Beckham posted highlights from his Manchester United days.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 7.
Football
Robbie Williams feels something beautiful could be happening at Port Vale. The Valiants fan had a hand in designing the club’s new kit and provided a rallying cry to supporters.
Marcus Rashford was delighted to receive a young Manchester United fan’s school project about him.
Cesc Fabregas and Nacho Monreal paid tribute to an outgoing Arsenal scout.
Advertising
Former England captain David Beckham was reminiscing about his Manchester United days.
Advertising
United’s goalkeeper David De Gea reacted to an old picture on the anniversary of his debut for the club.
Alexis Sanchez sent a message to Inter Milan fans after completing a permanent move to the Serie A club.
Chelsea travelled to Germany.
And Bayern Munich were getting ready for their visit.
James Maddison was enjoying his time off in Greece.
Cricket
Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his morning view at Old Trafford.
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau managed to break his driver at the US PGA Championship – just by leaning on it.
Eddie Pepperell was in awe of “freak of nature” DeChambeau.
Ian Poulter is getting around in style.
Formula One
Jenson Button jumped into one of the late Stirling Moss’ old cars.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ready for another crack at Silverstone after his second-placed finish last weekend.
Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed his day driving a Renault around the circuit.
Snooker
Mark Williams was all set for a final session shootout with Stuart Bingham at the Crucible, with the match level at 8-8 overnight.
And kept fans up to date with the action at the mid-session interval after the first four frames of the morning were shared to leave it 10-10.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena went for a hike.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr was attempting to be motivational.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.