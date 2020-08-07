Port Vale the one for Robbie while Beckham reminisces – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 7.

Football

Robbie Williams feels something beautiful could be happening at Port Vale. The Valiants fan had a hand in designing the club’s new kit and provided a rallying cry to supporters.

Marcus Rashford was delighted to receive a young Manchester United fan’s school project about him.

Joshua, your mum Lianne sent me your school project and I wanted to say a big thank you! You have put so much effort in to it and your handwriting is so neat! It really made me smile ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/TVGmUSzMtj — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 7, 2020

Cesc Fabregas and Nacho Monreal paid tribute to an outgoing Arsenal scout.

Thank you for the 24+ years of devotion, respect, loyalty and love you gave to @arsenal Nothing would have been the same for me if you didn’t spot me at 15 years old. I wish you all the very best for the future. Your next team will be very lucky to have your football brain ???❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yphrbfwf45 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 7, 2020

Former England captain David Beckham was reminiscing about his Manchester United days.

United’s goalkeeper David De Gea reacted to an old picture on the anniversary of his debut for the club.

Alexis Sanchez sent a message to Inter Milan fans after completing a permanent move to the Serie A club.

Chelsea travelled to Germany.

And Bayern Munich were getting ready for their visit.

James Maddison was enjoying his time off in Greece.

Cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his morning view at Old Trafford.

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau managed to break his driver at the US PGA Championship – just by leaning on it.

Eddie Pepperell was in awe of “freak of nature” DeChambeau.

Bryson IS the story in golf now. He’s like when The Great Khali joined the WWE. One of a kind. Not quite got the chin, but a freak of nature nonetheless. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 6, 2020

Ian Poulter is getting around in style.

Formula One

Jenson Button jumped into one of the late Stirling Moss’ old cars.

Today I had the pleasure of driving one of my heroes cars. This is the late Stirling Moss’s 1960 Monaco winning Lotus 18, the first win for Lotus. Check out a very special tribute to the great man on @SkySportsF1 Race Day. #stirlingmoss #Lotus #monaco #winner #silverstone pic.twitter.com/rHnCeD9LOG — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 7, 2020

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ready for another crack at Silverstone after his second-placed finish last weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed his day driving a Renault around the circuit.

Snooker

Mark Williams was all set for a final session shootout with Stuart Bingham at the Crucible, with the match level at 8-8 overnight.

This is an early one . #bestof9 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 7, 2020

And kept fans up to date with the action at the mid-session interval after the first four frames of the morning were shared to leave it 10-10.

Best of 5 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 7, 2020

Tennis

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena went for a hike.

You’re just too good to be true.. Can’t take my eyes off you… Literally ??❤️ @jelenadjokovic pic.twitter.com/5ldlE5CEUo — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 7, 2020

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was attempting to be motivational.