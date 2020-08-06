Picture of the day – August 6

Great Britain’s Jason Kenny won a stunning Olympic gold in the men’s sprint.

Kenny fully justified his selection ahead of reigning champion Sir Chris Hoy with his third Games gold, after a change in the rules for London 2012’s track cycling meant that each country could only select one rider per event.

The Bolton rider’s previous two Olympic gold medals came in the team sprint alongside Hoy, but he became an Olympic individual champion after a sensational 2-0 final victory over three-time world champion Gregory Bauge of France.

Kenny qualified quickest for the three-day competition and outpaced Bauge in the first of their best-of-three contest.

The Briton, then 24, then led out the Frenchman and just had too much speed for his opponent to send the velodrome into raptures.

It was Britain’s fifth gold from seven cycling medal events and Kenny went on to defend his title in Rio four years later, as well as winning gold in the team sprint and Keirin in Brazil.