On this Day in 2006 – Jenson Button enjoys first Formula One win

Jenson Button stood on the top step of a Formula One podium for the first time after taking victory at the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Starting the race down in 14th on the grid and with a damp track, the Hungaroring did not appear to be the place for the British driver to break his duck.

But while the changing conditions proved tricky for some, Button kept calm and carved his way through the field, including a fine pass on the Ferrari of Michael Schumacher.

A loose wheelnut saw race leader Fernando Alonso crash out soon after a pit stop, with Button roaring on to pick up his maiden victory six years and 113 races after his debut for Williams.

Button would go on to win the F1 drivers’ championship in 2009 with Brawn GP before spending seven seasons at McLaren, where he won a further eight races to take his overall career tally to 15.

He has since gone on to compete at Le Mans 24 Hours and in the Super GT series while working as a pundit for Sky’s F1 coverage.