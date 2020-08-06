Liverpool players react to new kit – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6.

Football

Liverpool’s players enjoyed the release of their new kit.

Leeds are getting used to life back in the Premier League.

Real Madrid travelled to Manchester.

Peter Schmeichel marked the 29th anniversary of his arrival at Manchester United.

Looking back 29 years to the day I signed for the greatest club in the world ?⚪️⚫️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/BGccmjtWQc — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) August 6, 2020

Chelsea were also reminiscing, with a throwback video on the anniversary of signing England winger Joe Cole.

We signed the brilliant Joe Cole #onthisday in 2003! ? pic.twitter.com/0pvOUuXysH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 6, 2020

Watford were celebrating a decade of Troy Deeney.

#OnThisDay ten years ago, @T_Deeney became a Hornet. The rest is history ? pic.twitter.com/scSLhdpZJj — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 6, 2020

Former Manchester United duo Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku commented on reaching the Europa League quarter-finals with Inter Milan.

Buona prestazione della squadra. Onto The Next One …. ?⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dYlwDxMQ3h — Ashley Young (@youngy18) August 6, 2020

Current Red Devils star Marcus Rashford was looking sharp.

A little dress up never hurt anybody ? pic.twitter.com/8dTKTtKo3O — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 6, 2020

Daniel Sturridge continued to put the hard work in.

Family time for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wayne Rooney marked 365 days since signing for Derby.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was doing his best to boost South African tourism.

The stills to follow the video of @Tintswalolodges yesterday. Her perfection captured superbly. #SaveSATourism Please don’t cancel but postpone any trips to SA! The greatest holiday in the world! pic.twitter.com/Dpk2NT9TXA — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 6, 2020

Golf

Sergio Garcia was ready for the first major of the year, the US PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

Happy to get the first major of the year underway! Prep is in with Mike and we shared a good round with Rickie and Rafa. Ready to go! ?? @RickieFowler @rcabrerabello @PGAChampionship @TPCHardingPark pic.twitter.com/DDL5vhGCOM — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 6, 2020

As was Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell who, like Garcia, is on the hunt for his second major.

While Jon Rahm, who recently spent two weeks as world number one, travelled in style.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was delighted after extending his stay with the all-conquering Mercedes.

? Breaking ? Very happy and proud to let you know that I have signed and will be racing with @MercedesAMGF1 next year ?https://t.co/WSixuAOdXa#VB77 #F1 #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/jpNmgYaY0M — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 6, 2020

While his team-mate Lewis Hamilton revealed his love of a new activity.

I’ve really found a love for surfing over the last few years. It’s become one of my favourite sports next to sky diving. I want to encourage all of you out there to try that thing that you've always wanted. Most importantly, don’t give up on it, stick to it and keep practicing ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mMzLsEWm9m — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 6, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury kept the fitness regime up.

“Greatnesses is a mind set” Tyson fury 2020. pic.twitter.com/CtMEn1OcxF — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 6, 2020

He also gave his backing to a clash between two promotions.

Darts

Fallon Sherrock was at a dinosaur park.

Former five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld wished compatriot Robin Van Persie a happy birthday.

Athletics

Mo Farah put the work in.

Usain Bolt celebrated Jamaican Independence Day.

Tennis

Andy Murray was passing on some wisdom to the youngsters.