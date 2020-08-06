Advertising
Liverpool players react to new kit – Thursday’s sporting social
Real Madrid shared images of their journey to Manchester.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6.
Football
Liverpool’s players enjoyed the release of their new kit.
Leeds are getting used to life back in the Premier League.
Real Madrid travelled to Manchester.
Peter Schmeichel marked the 29th anniversary of his arrival at Manchester United.
Chelsea were also reminiscing, with a throwback video on the anniversary of signing England winger Joe Cole.
Watford were celebrating a decade of Troy Deeney.
Former Manchester United duo Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku commented on reaching the Europa League quarter-finals with Inter Milan.
Current Red Devils star Marcus Rashford was looking sharp.
Daniel Sturridge continued to put the hard work in.
Family time for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Wayne Rooney marked 365 days since signing for Derby.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen was doing his best to boost South African tourism.
Golf
Sergio Garcia was ready for the first major of the year, the US PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.
As was Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell who, like Garcia, is on the hunt for his second major.
While Jon Rahm, who recently spent two weeks as world number one, travelled in style.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was delighted after extending his stay with the all-conquering Mercedes.
While his team-mate Lewis Hamilton revealed his love of a new activity.
Boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury kept the fitness regime up.
He also gave his backing to a clash between two promotions.
Darts
Fallon Sherrock was at a dinosaur park.
Former five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld wished compatriot Robin Van Persie a happy birthday.
Athletics
Mo Farah put the work in.
Usain Bolt celebrated Jamaican Independence Day.
Tennis
Andy Murray was passing on some wisdom to the youngsters.
