Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Chelsea look to be thwarted in their attempts to bring in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, according to the Sun. The paper says the Germany international is wanted by Frank Lampard as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga but Ter Stegen looks set to sign a new deal with Barca.

Brentford missed out on promotion in the play-off final and will now face a struggle to keep hold of their top talent, says the Mirror. The paper says Tottenham are looking to sign Said Benrahma, who found the net 17 this term.

Said Benrahma could be leaving Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are keen on bringing in Brentford forward Ollie Watkins and will make a bid of circa £18million, the Mirror added.

Werder Bremen are looking to take on Manchester United’s Tahith Chong on loan in deal which could suit the Red Devils after the Holland international has had a lack of first-team opportunities, writes the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the race to become Bournemouth’s next manager is being led by caretaker Jason Tindall, reports the Telegraph. Tindall has been assistant at the Cherries since 2012 and could follow Eddie Howe into the hot seat.

Players to watch

James Rodriguez: The Colombia attacking midfielder is looking to shift from Real Madrid to rivals Atletico in a deal worth £13.5million, reports Spanish show El Golazo de Gol.

Kyle Walker-Peters is wanted by Southampton and Fulham (Neil Hall/NMC Pool)

Kyle Walker-Peters: Newly promoted Fulham will look to snare the full-back who is wanted by Southampton and appears to be on his way out of Tottenham, says the Evening Standard.

Serge Aurier: The Ivory Coast international is heading for the Spurs exit door with AC Milan and Monaco keen on the 27-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.