Saracens chairman Neil Golding excited as England internationals commit to club

Saracens chairman Neil Golding said it was exciting that all six of their England internationals had committed their long-term futures to the club.

Nine players have left the club but Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy and Mako Vunipola have all signed new deals as Saracens confirmed their squad for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign and the 2020-21 Championship season.

In total 14 senior players have signed new contracts at the club despite Saracens playing in the second tier next season after a points deduction for breaching salary cap regulations.

The north London club have also been boosted by the signings of Wales scrum-half Aled Davies and Scotland’s Tim Swinson.

Golding said on the club website: “After what can only be described as the most challenging period in the club’s history it’s been exciting for the club to be able to share the positive news over the past month of players committing themselves to Saracens for the long-term as well as announcing our squad list for the remainder of the current campaign and the Championship season ahead.

“The club is focused on the future and is setting itself high standards but given the history we thought it worthwhile to let our supporters, and other stakeholders in the game, know about the positive changes that we have made to how the club is governed.”

?️ A club update from Chairman Neil Golding following the confirmation of the Saracens squad for the remainder of the season and the 2020/21 Championship campaign.#TogetherSaracens ⚫️? — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) August 5, 2020

Five other players have also committed their long-term futures to the club.

Ben Earl and Max Malins re-signed before joining Bristol for a year, and Nick Isiekwe signed a season-long loan at Northampton after agreeing a deal with Saracens.

Nick Tompkins will also play at the Dragons and Alex Lozowski at Montpellier.