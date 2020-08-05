Picture of the day – August 5

Usain Bolt defended his men’s 100 metres title in fine style at the London Olympics on this day in 2012.

The Jamaican sprinter lit up day nine of the Games by winning the final in an Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds – just short his world mark of 9.58 seconds set at the World Championships in Berlin three years previously.

Bolt finished ahead of countryman Yohan Blake and American Justin Gatlin in a race that saw seven of the eight finalists run sub-10 seconds in what was the fastest Olympic 100m final in history.

Blake and Gatlin clocked personal bests – 9.75 and 9.79 seconds – en route to silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Bolt had come into the Games with questions surrounding his fitness and his form, having been beaten by Blake in the Jamaica team trials.

However, he silenced any doubts by clinching successive Olympic 100m titles before going on to defend his 200m crown as well as winning further gold in the 4x100m relay.