Paul di Resta to be McLaren reserve driver for 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Britain’s Paul di Resta will be McLaren’s reserve driver for this weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

The Scot, who has competed in 59 grands prix, will deputise for Lando Norris or Carlos Sainz if either is unable to race at Silverstone.

Di Resta, 34, had a seat fitting at McLaren’s Working headquarters on Wednesday.

He last raced at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix for Williams as a late replacement for Felipe Massa.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg is expected to fill in again for Racing Point this weekend following Sergio Perez’s enforced absence with coronavirus.

Mexican driver Perez reported earlier on Tuesday that he is free of symptoms as he continues his period in quarantine.