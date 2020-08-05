Gareth Widdop committed to Warrington, says boss Steve Price

Warrington coach Steve Price has dismissed reports linking marquee player Gareth Widdop with a return to Australian club St George Illawarra.

The 31-year-old England stand-off joined the Wolves this season on a three-year deal after a decade in the NRL, latterly with the Dragons.

There have been suggestions the Yorkshire-born stand-off could rejoin the Dragons with Queensland State of Origin player Corey Norman moving to Warrington in a swap deal.

Widdop joined the Wolves a a marquee player this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Price says he is bemused by the reports.

“I was totally blindshotted by that,” said Price at a press conference. “Gareth is really happy at our club.

“He’s really enjoyed his time here at Warrington Wolves. He is contracted here for a number of years now and the player that has been linked to us – that will definitely not be happening. He would not even come into my thought process.”

One player who is set to join Warrington is former Australia centre Greg Inglis, who has signed a deal for 2021 after being lured out of retirement by the Super League club.

? It's time to check in with our new recruit for 2021, @greg_inglis ?️ Watch the full Q&A now ? https://t.co/6PMRMUQiro pic.twitter.com/wOqxhkzpNj — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) May 21, 2020

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has raised the possibility that Inglis could now feature in this year’s Origin series, even though he is not due to play any club rugby until linking up with the Wolves.

Price is not sure that is a good idea.

He said: “Would I be in favour? Most probably not. Greg has still got a bit of work to do with his body. He has been out of the game for quite a bit.

“I do feel he needs a bit of extra work. Going into an Origin series with no play for 12-14 months would be a difficult task.”