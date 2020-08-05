Freak accident at home means Liam Watts misses Castleford’s return to action

Castleford will be without Liam Watts for their Betfred Super League return this weekend after the prop accidentally cut his arm with a saw.

The 30-year-old required stitches and will be out for at least a week after the freak mishap while cutting wood at home.

The Tigers restart their interrupted season against Catalans Dragons behind closed doors at Headingley on Saturday.

Watts is one of the Tigers’ experienced campaigners (Richard Sellers/PA)

Coach Daryl Powell said: “He has had an accident with a saw while doing some work at home which has done some damage to his arm.

“There would be a risk with him playing this weekend but he’s OK, we are expecting it to be one week for him.

“He’s a big player for us. We didn’t want this to happen but it has. It is what it is and we just have to get on with what’s in front us and make sure the boys who take the field are ready to go, which they are.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers have confirmed forward Matt Cook will join Championship side Widnes at the end of the season after six years with the club.

? Castleford Tigers can confirm that Matt Cook will leave the club at the end of the 2020 season to join Widnes Vikings in 2021.#COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 5, 2020

The 33-year-old, who has previously played for Bradford, Hull KR and London Broncos, said: “It was a big decision to join Widnes for next year and I’ll be sad to leave after six years with Castleford.

“Until my contract finishes at Cas, I am 100 per cent a Castleford player until the end of the season and I will be doing everything I possibly can to contribute and have a massive impact for the team and ideally leave Super League with a Grand Final winner’s medal.”