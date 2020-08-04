Tom Wood ‘training hard again’ following treatment for pulmonary embolism

Tom Wood is pushing for a playing return after his “uncomfortable” brush with a pulmonary embolism.

Northampton’s England flanker is back in training after hospital treatment, but says he is “unable to play”.

The 33-year-old was initially expected to miss the remainder of the delayed 2019-20 campaign yet could perhaps now feature in the Premiership’s resumption after the coronavirus shutdown.

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages in relation to my little health blip. it was a strange/uncomfortable couple of days but I’m completely symptom free and training hard again now after passing a full MOT. I’m unable to play though until I’m off blood thinners, — Tom Wood (@tomwood678) August 4, 2020

Wood thanked Saints and staff at Northampton General Hospital for ensuring a lung condition that could have proved very serious was quickly treated.

“I’d like to add a huge thanks to Northampton Saints and Northampton General Hospital for taking such good care of me.

Tom Wood in action for Northampton (David Davies/PA)

“Considering the added challenges of Covid the speed and quality of diagnosis and treatment was incredible. I’m very grateful.”

Saints secured Jamie Gibson to a short-term deal last month to cover the remainder of the delayed campaign, to offset Wood’s predicted absence.

But now the 50-cap England back-rower has a slim chance of featuring again before the end of the season.

Northampton will restart their campaign by hosting Wasps on August 16.