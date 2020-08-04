Menu

Tom Wood ‘training hard again’ following treatment for pulmonary embolism

UK & international sports | Published:

Northampton’s England flanker is targeting a return to action after hospital treatment.

Tom Wood, pictured, has thanked NHS staff after treatment for a lung condition

Tom Wood is pushing for a playing return after his “uncomfortable” brush with a pulmonary embolism.

Northampton’s England flanker is back in training after hospital treatment, but says he is “unable to play”.

The 33-year-old was initially expected to miss the remainder of the delayed 2019-20 campaign yet could perhaps now feature in the Premiership’s resumption after the coronavirus shutdown.

Wood thanked Saints and staff at Northampton General Hospital for ensuring a lung condition that could have proved very serious was quickly treated.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages in relation to my little health blip,” tweeted Wood.

“It was a strange/uncomfortable couple of days but I’m completely symptom free and training hard again now after passing a full MOT.

“I’m unable to play though until I’m off blood thinners.

“I’d like to add a huge thanks to Northampton Saints and Northampton General Hospital for taking such good care of me.

Tom Wood in action for Northampton
Tom Wood in action for Northampton (David Davies/PA)

“Considering the added challenges of Covid the speed and quality of diagnosis and treatment was incredible. I’m very grateful.”

Saints secured Jamie Gibson to a short-term deal last month to cover the remainder of the delayed campaign, to offset Wood’s predicted absence.

But now the 50-cap England back-rower has a slim chance of featuring again before the end of the season.

Northampton will restart their campaign by hosting Wasps on August 16.

