The highs and lows of Wigan Athletic

From non-league to the Premier League in a quarter of a century, Wigan’s remarkable rise was bankrolled by local businessman Dave Whelan.

But now the Latics will return to English football’s third tier after failing in an appeal to get a 12-point deduction for going into administration overturned.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highs and lows of Wigan’s tumultuous recent history.

Wigan secured promotion to the top-flight in 2004 (Martin Rickett/PA)

1978: Wigan’s strength in the Northern Premier League is finally realised as the club are narrowly admitted into the Football League at the expense of local rivals Southport.

1995: Local millionaire Dave Whelan, head of the JJB Sports empire, buys the club and declares his intention to lead them into the Premier League.

1999: The Latics beat Millwall at Wembley to win the Football League Trophy. In addition, they leave Springfield to move to the new 15,000-capacity all-seater JJB Stadium.

Dave Whelan’s ambitious vision for Wigan was realised (Tim Goode/PA)

2004: Whelan’s vision is realised as a 3-1 win over Reading on the final day of the season sees the Latics promoted to English football’s top flight – where they briefly sit in second place in their first season.

2005: Wigan’s success continues as the club reach the League Cup final, where they are thrashed by Manchester United.

2009: The Latics suffer an embarrassing 9-1 defeat to Tottenham and are also beaten 8-0 by champions Chelsea on the final day of the season – but they still avoid relegation.

Ben Watson headed the winner in one of the greatest FA Cup shocks (Dave Thompson/PA)

2013: Ben Watson heads an stoppage-time winner as Wigan beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley. But four days later they become the first club to win the trophy and be relegated in the same season.

2018: With a return to the Premier League looking increasingly unlikely, the Whelan family announce their decision to sell the club for £22million.

2020: The club fail in an appeal to get a 12-point deduction for going into administration overturned meaning the Latics will play in Sky Bet League One next season with the deduction relegating them from the Championship.