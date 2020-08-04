Picture of the day – August 4

Mo Farah won gold in the 10,000 metres on a memorable day for Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.

The middle-distance runner played his part in ‘Super Saturday’, which saw Team GB follow an impressive medal haul away from the Olympic Stadium with three athletics golds in the space of 46 minutes.

First, Jessica Ennis-Hill won the women’s heptathlon in fine style, before Greg Rutherford produced an impressive performance to triumph in the men’s long jump.

One of the greatest nights in British Olympic history happened six years ago today ? What a 'Super Saturday' it was? pic.twitter.com/4AxPQs3PJz — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 4, 2018

But it was Farah’s pursuit of gold in the men’s 10k which really raised the roof.

The Londoner ran a brilliant tactical race, staying with the leaders for the majority of the race and then leaving them for dust on his way to a winning time of 27 minutes 30 seconds.

Farah went on to win the 5,000 metres a few days later and defended both titles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.