Juan Mata celebrates Common Goal’s third birthday – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Football

Juan Mata celebrated Common Goal’s three-year anniversary since its launch.

3 Years of Common Goal! It's just the beginning… ⚽❤️? @CommonGoalOrg https://t.co/lmwDkbPeG0 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 4, 2020

Chris Smalling wished Roma well after the end of his loan spell.

I’m gutted that I can’t finish what we started this season. To experience the love shown to me in such a short time was extra special and it will not be forgotten. I want to thank and wish all the players and staff the best of luck against Sevilla. DAJE ROMA! ?❤️ ? pic.twitter.com/9vHfpWUNsz — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 4, 2020

Smalling’s parent club Manchester United unveiled their new home shirt.

? The devil is in the detail. ? Presenting our new 2020/21 home shirt by @adidasfootball.#MUFC x #ReadyForSport — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

When did David De Gea take over at Ross County?

Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy…

Jamie Vardy with the strikers with more Premier League goals than him in 2019/20. pic.twitter.com/eEDD0bc3OX — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 4, 2020

Arsenal were revelling in their FA Cup win.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was still celebrating Sunday’s cup success.

Pedro gave an update on his shoulder injury.

The English Football League released its new match ball.

? Introducing the NEW Mitre Delta Max EFL match ball, coming next season #stopballwatching pic.twitter.com/HJnSPkO8KP — E F L (@EFL) August 4, 2020

Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey was prepared for a key week as the Champions League resumes.

Cricket

England completed a thrilling win over India two years ago today.

Kevin Pietersen showed off the sights of South Africa.

I hope you enjoyed the small video I posted yesterday on @Tswalu. Here are some stills of her beauty. I’m loving the positivity around showing off SA beauty. Pls help the industry by looking at future options to go and experience SA! ?? #SaveSATourism pic.twitter.com/U48kRzdlpI — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 4, 2020

Some demons in the pitch here.

Reverse-sweeps do not always go according to plan.

Hands up if you've ever got out trying one like this… ?‍♂️ ?‍♀️⁣#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/HGQsMcky02 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 4, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter was not a happy bunny.

As a World Golf Championship event that consists of players who are exempt from around the World. Someone please explain how wins have been discredited because not in US. What would it have said if Seve was still playing ? 9 instead of 90 he actually won. This is pathetic pic.twitter.com/IFLHl0jjQo — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 4, 2020

Sam Horsfield’s maiden European Tour win was struggling to sink in.

Still pretty crazy to me that I am a winner on the @EuropeanTour!!! Looking forward to keeping the momentum rolling the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/Rv0jF2WLyt — Sam Horsfield (@hr59sam) August 4, 2020

Snooker

Stephen Hendry named five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan as the greatest snooker player ever, but the seven-time champion was being a little modest by placing himself in 5th.

Athletics

Adam Gemili cast his mind back to his home Olympics in 2012.

8 years ago today. London 2012 Olympics. 100m semi final. 18 years old. What a summer that was! pic.twitter.com/wQmYTmb9CR — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) August 4, 2020

Boxing

All systems go for the second edition of Fight Camp.

Formula One

Formula One bosses confirmed the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from October 31-November 1, which marks the sport’s return to Imola for the first time since 2006, would not feature a Friday practice session. But Mercedes suggested a novel way of getting their eye in.

Swimming

Five-time Olympic gold medal winner Katie Ledecky stepped up the #gotmilkchallenge.