Juan Mata celebrates Common Goal’s third birthday – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.
Football
Juan Mata celebrated Common Goal’s three-year anniversary since its launch.
Chris Smalling wished Roma well after the end of his loan spell.
Smalling’s parent club Manchester United unveiled their new home shirt.
When did David De Gea take over at Ross County?
Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy…
Arsenal were revelling in their FA Cup win.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was still celebrating Sunday’s cup success.
Pedro gave an update on his shoulder injury.
The English Football League released its new match ball.
Juventus’ Aaron Ramsey was prepared for a key week as the Champions League resumes.
Cricket
England completed a thrilling win over India two years ago today.
Kevin Pietersen showed off the sights of South Africa.
Some demons in the pitch here.
Reverse-sweeps do not always go according to plan.
Golf
Ian Poulter was not a happy bunny.
Sam Horsfield’s maiden European Tour win was struggling to sink in.
Snooker
Stephen Hendry named five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan as the greatest snooker player ever, but the seven-time champion was being a little modest by placing himself in 5th.
Athletics
Adam Gemili cast his mind back to his home Olympics in 2012.
Boxing
All systems go for the second edition of Fight Camp.
Formula One
Formula One bosses confirmed the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from October 31-November 1, which marks the sport’s return to Imola for the first time since 2006, would not feature a Friday practice session. But Mercedes suggested a novel way of getting their eye in.
Swimming
Five-time Olympic gold medal winner Katie Ledecky stepped up the #gotmilkchallenge.
