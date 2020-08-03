Newport-born Wales centre Jamie Roberts signs for Dragons

Wales centre Jamie Roberts has returned home after agreeing a deal with Dragons.

Roberts, who has won 94 caps for Wales and was a member of the 2009 and 2013 British and Irish Lions touring squads, joins Newport following a spell with Stormers in South Africa.

The 33-year-old has previously played for Cardiff Blues, Racing 92, Harlequins and Bath.

Roberts is excited to get started with the Dragons.

The Newport-born centre told the club’s website: “When I left Wales in 2013 to play my rugby outside my home country, I always promised myself that I’d endeavour to return and play in Wales again.

“Having had some wonderful experiences playing across three of the world’s top leagues in France, England and South Africa, I’m delighted to return to Wales to play with Dragons and compete again in the Guinness PRO14 and next season’s Champions Cup.

Advertising

“I’m sincerely grateful for having this opportunity, especially given the current climate we find ourselves in.

“I’m very proud and grateful to have achieved a lot of what I set out to achieve in the game and now is a perfect time for me to help many of these young Dragons achieve theirs, as a collective and individually.”

Dragons’ director of rugby Dean Ryan is delighted to have have landed someone with the experience and quality of Roberts.

Jamie Roberts won 94 caps for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Advertising

Ryan said: “It’s great news that we are bringing someone of Jamie’s quality to the region and we know he will make an immediate impact for us.

“He remains an ambitious and driven player and is looking forward to coming into our environment.

“To have his experience on the pitch will be a great addition to us, and he will also be an excellent mentor for the younger players in our squad.”