Advertising
Andy Murray shows he’s domesticated on court – Monday’s sporting social
Several football clubs launched their new kits.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.
Football
Manchester City, Southampton and Sheffield United launched their new kits for next season.
Although Blades striker Billy Sharp was not happy with the photo shoot.
Advertising
Arsenal provided some Monday motivation.
Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell was enjoying his time off.
Advertising
Tottenham wished a happy 68th birthday to former midfielder and manager Ossie Ardiles.
Another trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was in disbelief.
https://twitter.com/_DeclanRice/status/1290261577086582784
Virgil Van Dijk modelled Liverpool’s new home shirt.
Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie knows where the goal is.
Yannick Bolasie is back in the swing of things.
Tennis
Andy Murray is domesticated on the court.
Eden Silva and Katie Boulter loved the Battle of the Brits experience.
Boxing
After a successful opening night of Fight Camp, attention turns to the second edition this week.
Ricky Hatton was enjoying himself on holiday.
Cricket
A comical mix-up.
A reminder this is a four-day game…
What a ball!
Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is looking forward to the Indian Premier League after a start date was confirmed.
Darts
Former five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld was enjoying retirement.
Rugby League
Luke Gale revelled in kicking the winning point for Leeds on Sunday night.
Rhinos team-mate Konrad Hurrell was feeling the affects of his first game in months.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.