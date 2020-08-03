Menu

Andy Murray shows he’s domesticated on court – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Several football clubs launched their new kits.

On this day 2016: Novak Djokovic completes career Grand Slam

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.

Football

Manchester City, Southampton and Sheffield United launched their new kits for next season.

Although Blades striker Billy Sharp was not happy with the photo shoot.

Arsenal provided some Monday motivation.

Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell was enjoying his time off.

Tottenham wished a happy 68th birthday to former midfielder and manager Ossie Ardiles.

Another trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was in disbelief.

https://twitter.com/_DeclanRice/status/1290261577086582784

Virgil Van Dijk modelled Liverpool’s new home shirt.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie knows where the goal is.

Yannick Bolasie is back in the swing of things.

Tennis

Andy Murray is domesticated on the court.

Eden Silva and Katie Boulter loved the Battle of the Brits experience.

Boxing

After a successful opening night of Fight Camp, attention turns to the second edition this week.

Ricky Hatton was enjoying himself on holiday.

Cricket

A comical mix-up.

A reminder this is a four-day game…

What a ball!

Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is looking forward to the Indian Premier League after a start date was confirmed.

Darts

Former five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld was enjoying retirement.

Rugby League

Luke Gale revelled in kicking the winning point for Leeds on Sunday night.

Rhinos team-mate Konrad Hurrell was feeling the affects of his first game in months.

UK & international sports

