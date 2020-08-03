Andy Murray shows he’s domesticated on court – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.

Football

Manchester City, Southampton and Sheffield United launched their new kits for next season.

Role models! ?? Thoughts on our new away kit, #SaintsFC fans? ? pic.twitter.com/kfkK6tq9dL — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 3, 2020

Ready for more. ⚡️ 2020/21 Sheffield United home kit, available only on https://t.co/ZjOrhQNyqL. pic.twitter.com/tCxVEaTROb — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 3, 2020

Although Blades striker Billy Sharp was not happy with the photo shoot.

"I'll come back in a few weeks when I've had my hair done!" Not feeling the trim, Skip? ?? pic.twitter.com/W8Rqp3YaPv — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 3, 2020

Arsenal provided some Monday motivation.

Leicester and England defender Ben Chilwell was enjoying his time off.

The day dots ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kmkvsy2YHB — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) August 3, 2020

Tottenham wished a happy 68th birthday to former midfielder and manager Ossie Ardiles.

Another trophy for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was in disbelief.

Virgil Van Dijk modelled Liverpool’s new home shirt.

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie knows where the goal is.

Yannick Bolasie is back in the swing of things.

First training session ✅ ?? pic.twitter.com/bW8JyBAo7a — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) August 3, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray is domesticated on the court.

One of the funniest moments of @BattleofTheBrit event. When Ali G (Bulldogs) dumped a forehand into the bottom of the net. And @andy_murray (Jacks) runs on with the brush + pan “let me just mop up that rubbish for you”. BRUTAL. ???? pic.twitter.com/FP1eBTxRvo — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 3, 2020

Eden Silva and Katie Boulter loved the Battle of the Brits experience.

Boxing

After a successful opening night of Fight Camp, attention turns to the second edition this week.

FIGHT WEEK!!! After an epic Week 1 we return on Friday with the first ever all British Women’s World title fight and lot more! #HarperJonas #FightCamp @skysportsboxing @dazn_usa ? pic.twitter.com/PlQvKjuFjX — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 3, 2020

?‍♂️ Walking into the office on a Monday morning like…#FightCamp pic.twitter.com/AD1VT24lJQ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 3, 2020

Ricky Hatton was enjoying himself on holiday.

Cricket

A comical mix-up.

A reminder this is a four-day game…

What a ball!

Durham have just lost 8 for 59 ? It included this beaut from @9M_Fisher! Follow #BobWillisTrophy LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/Ia9VHZlMTa pic.twitter.com/Gn99eXpl29 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 3, 2020

Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting is looking forward to the Indian Premier League after a start date was confirmed.

Feel for our loyal supporters that won't get to see us play live, but can't wait to be back with the @DelhiCapitals. Plenty to look forward to this season! https://t.co/vI9mae1Zbn — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 3, 2020

Darts

Former five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld was enjoying retirement.

Rugby League

Luke Gale revelled in kicking the winning point for Leeds on Sunday night.

Rhinos team-mate Konrad Hurrell was feeling the affects of his first game in months.