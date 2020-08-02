Wayne Rooney soaks up sun and Arsenal continue party – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Rio Ferdinand proves that you never lose it.

Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney was enjoying the scorching Sunday sun with his sons.

Tottenham recalled the signing of England international Eric Dier on this day in 2014.

Hector Bellerin was reflecting on another successful FA Cup campaign at Arsenal.

3 different trims. Same FA CUP. pic.twitter.com/Ea2WmAehDm — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 2, 2020

And his fellow Arsenal players were continuing their celebrations into Sunday…

… and goalkeeper Emi Martinez even had time to poke fun at himself during a controversial moment at Wembley.

Catching pikachu at Wembley pic.twitter.com/133WB3S9OR — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 2, 2020

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was relieved to hold on for victory after a puncture in the British Grand Prix.

That last lap almost had me ? We still got this ?? I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my incredible team. To think this is the 7th home win is just insane. Thanks for the positive energy everyone, we did this together. #BritishGP #TeamLH #StillWeRise @F1 pic.twitter.com/PyAPZ6SZrI — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2020

The climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion hung a banner at Silverstone before the race.

Cricket

The Bob Willis Trophy continued on Sunday there was a new norm for the fielders.

The new normal: players getting the ball from the stands ?#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/73v2YxTtAc — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 2, 2020

Kevin Pietersen was enjoying the August sun with a South African-style barbecue.

Golf

Ian Poulter was still celebrating Arsenal’s FA Cup victory.

Netball

England international Helen Housby enjoyed her first match in 322 days.