Wayne Rooney soaks up sun and Arsenal continue party – Sunday’s sporting social

The Gunners’ players were celebrating their FA Cup celebrations well into Sunday.

Derby County v Leeds United – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Rio Ferdinand proves that you never lose it.

Pre gym warm up with the ⚽️ #football

Derby midfielder Wayne Rooney was enjoying the scorching Sunday sun with his sons.

Tottenham recalled the signing of England international Eric Dier on this day in 2014.

Hector Bellerin was reflecting on another successful FA Cup campaign at Arsenal.

And his fellow Arsenal players were continuing their celebrations into Sunday…

?? LONDON IS RED ??

… and goalkeeper Emi Martinez even had time to poke fun at himself during a controversial moment at Wembley.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was relieved to hold on for victory after a puncture in the British Grand Prix.

The climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion hung a banner at Silverstone before the race.

Cricket

The Bob Willis Trophy continued on Sunday there was a new norm for the fielders.

Kevin Pietersen was enjoying the August sun with a South African-style barbecue.

Golf

Ian Poulter was still celebrating Arsenal’s FA Cup victory.

Netball

England international Helen Housby enjoyed her first match in 322 days.

