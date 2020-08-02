Tom Lewis keeps victory charge rolling in Memphis

England’s Tom Lewis continued his charge up the leaderboard as he sensed a remarkable and unlikely victory at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Classic in Memphis.

Maintaining the momentum after his stunning course record-equalling 61 at TPC Southwind on Saturday, the 29-year-old from Welwyn Garden City picked up five birdies on the front nine to move within a stroke of the lead.

After parring the next three holes before a bogey, Lewis was 10 under after 13 – two behind the leader and another fast-moving player in Justin Thomas.

Heating up in Memphis. ??? Tom Lewis was T67 after Round 1 and is now T4 and just 2 back. First 38 holes: +3 Last 22 holes: -13 pic.twitter.com/Hv9AbqMgNZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2020

Lewis, who opened his tournament with a three-over-par 73, began the day six strokes behind overnight leader Brendon Todd in a share of 10th place.

Yet while Todd started slowly with a run of seven pars before bogeying the eighth to drop to 11 under, Lewis powered on with four consecutive birdies from the third and another at the ninth.

Thomas, who had been four strokes back in fifth overnight, made his move with four birdies on the front nine to climb to 12 under and overtake Todd.

Brooks Koepka, fourth after three rounds, kept himself firmly in the picture with birdies at the first and ninth. Koepka, who will bid to win a third successive US PGA Championship next week, was 11 under after nine.

South Korea’s Byeong-Hun An and American Rickie Fowler, second and third respectively after Saturday’s play, both fell back to nine under.

World number one Jon Rahm was well out of contention but carded a final-round 66 to move to one over. Tommy Fleetwood finished with a 65, his best round of the week, to finish under par on minus three.