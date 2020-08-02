Picture of the day – August 2

Great Britain struck gold in the men’s team pursuit at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The event was one of the hottest tickets in town as the GB team of Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh took on fierce rivals Australia.

The British quartet did not disappoint as they won in a world record-breaking time of three minutes 51.659 seconds.

The sell-out Olympic Park velodrome crowd went wild as the home team started fast and kept building the lead.

The much-vaunted Australians began to crack in the third kilometre and lost a rider, and Great Britain rammed home their superiority to repeat their 2008 gold medal success in Beijing.