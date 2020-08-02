Lewis Hamilton takes knee as F1 drivers unite for anti-racism video

Lewis Hamilton took the knee ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The world champion was joined by 12 drivers, with seven – including Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc – electing to stand.

As with previous rounds, Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, while the other drivers wore tops with the End Racism message.

The choreographed gathering at the front of the grid followed a video of the drivers declaring they were united in the fight against racism.

A Spitfire with the message ‘Thank U NHS’ then flew over Silverstone circuit as the drivers took part in a one-minute round of applause in tribute to the key workers.

Hamilton starts on pole for his home race as he bids to win here for a seventh time and extend his lead over Valtteri Bottas in the championship.