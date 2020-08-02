Advertising
Lewis Hamilton takes knee as F1 drivers unite for anti-racism video
As in previous weeks, some drivers remained standing while others took the knee.
Lewis Hamilton took the knee ahead of the British Grand Prix.
The world champion was joined by 12 drivers, with seven – including Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc – electing to stand.
As with previous rounds, Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, while the other drivers wore tops with the End Racism message.
The choreographed gathering at the front of the grid followed a video of the drivers declaring they were united in the fight against racism.
A Spitfire with the message ‘Thank U NHS’ then flew over Silverstone circuit as the drivers took part in a one-minute round of applause in tribute to the key workers.
Hamilton starts on pole for his home race as he bids to win here for a seventh time and extend his lead over Valtteri Bottas in the championship.
