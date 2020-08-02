Kyle Edmund makes short work of Jan Choinski at Battle of the Brits tournament

British number two Kyle Edmund is relishing the prospect of international competition after a ruthless 6-2 6-1 victory over Jan Choinski at the Battle of the Brits tournament in Roehampton.

World number 44 Edmund showed no mercy to a player ranked almost 300 places below him, breaking Choinski four times and making just eight unforced errors en route to a comfortable win.

Edmund’s success helped British Bulldogs close in on victory over Union Jacks in the event which consists of singles, doubles and mixed doubles featuring Britain’s best players.

"I feel like each day and each match I've slowly improved, so that's been really good" How would you rate @kyle8edmund's performances this week? pic.twitter.com/YmV3HpjKlQ — LTA (@the_LTA) August 2, 2020

“I think I made it difficult for him, I was playing well and when someone is playing well it’s not easy – I’ve been on the receiving end (of that),” Edmund told the BBC.

“I just found my rhythm from the start and was very relaxed with the conditions, how I needed to play, what worked for me and that was really nice.

“There were a couple of tricky moments and at 3-1 I had to save a break point, but once I broke in the second game of the second set that was it really.”

British Bulldogs 5⃣5⃣ – 4⃣7⃣ Union Jacks@kyle8edmund extends his teams lead after a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win over Jan Choinski #BattleOfTheBrits pic.twitter.com/3X1OlyM5IG — LTA (@the_LTA) August 2, 2020

Advertising

Edmund will now head to the United States to prepare for the US Open which is scheduled to begin on August 31, adding: “I want to get on the road again. The tournaments are scheduled so I hope that it stays that way and we can play some competitive tennis.

“This week has been nice as it’s probably the first time in a long time I’ve actually played some matches outdoors since Acapulco (the Mexican Open in late February). I feel like each day I’ve slowly improved so that’s been really good.

“It’s different conditions out in America of course but it’s nice to just get on the match court really.”

Edmund’s team-mate Emma Raducanu had earlier beaten Naomi Broady 6-3 6-3, Maia Lumsden beat Alicia Barnett by the same scoreline and Liam Broady defeated Ryan Peniston 12-10 in a deciding set.