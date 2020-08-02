Chris Froome’s coping with French test on return to action

Chris Froome is 16 seconds off the lead after two stages of the Route d’Occitanie in France.

The four-time Tour de France winner is competing for the first time since a serious crash last summer.

Froome was credited with the same time as stage winner Sonny Colbrelli as he came in 95th in the second stage of the event from Carcassonne to Cap Decouverte. Bryan Coquard leads the general classification after two stages dominated by sprinters.

Froome, who is set to leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, is bidding to get back into form for the start of this year’s Tour on August 29.