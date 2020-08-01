Ryan Kent gets Rangers up and running, Martin Boyle brace boosts Hibernian

Ryan Kent was on target as Rangers opened the new Scottish Premiership campaign with a 1-0 win at Aberdeen.

After 142 days in lockdown, the Ibrox side got off to just the start they were looking for on their return to competitive action for the first time since March’s Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen.

The visitors dominated the opening half and got their reward 21 minutes in as Kent burst clear to coolly roll in the only goal.

Gerrard’s side got off to a winning start (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The second period was more of a grind but manager Steven Gerrard will just be relieved to see his side avoid a repeat of their opening-day slip-up in the Granite City from two years ago as they set their sights on halting Celtic’s push for 10 in a row.

Derek McInnes’ Dons finished the game with 10 men after Andy Considine saw red four minutes from time for his reckless lunge on Scott Arfield.

Martin Boyle scored twice as Hibernian held out for a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Boyle rounded new Killie keeper Jake Eastwood in only the fifth minute and doubled the lead after being set up by Scott Allan, before Chris Burke pulled one back with a spectacular long-range strike just before half-time.

Change at the break for Killie. Danny Rogers replaces Jake Eastwood in goal for the second period. Hibernian 2-1 Kilmarnock pic.twitter.com/qGSxEwnpsL — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) August 1, 2020

St Johnstone snatched an unlikely point at Dundee United through Liam Craig.

Nicky Clark fired United ahead from the penalty spot and St Johnstone were dealt a further blow when Michael O’Halloran was shown a second yellow card before the interval.

But the 10 men levelled through a thunderous volley from Craig to secure a 1-1 draw.

A debut goal for St Mirren’s Richard Tait, with a diving header, secured a 1-0 win over Livingston.

The hosts almost grabbed a second three minutes from time but Junior Morias’ shot struck a post.