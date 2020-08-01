Player tests positive for Covid-19 at Ladies Palermo Open

A player has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ladies Palermo Open, the first professional tournament to be held since sport was halted in March.

A strong line-up including top-20 players Petra Martic, Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari are at the event.

The WTA says the tournament will proceed as scheduled, although the unnamed player has withdrawn and is in isolation.

A WTA statement read: “A player has tested positive for Covid-19 and has subsequently withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic.

“Following this information, the WTA, in coordination with the tournament infection control officer and along with its medical advisors and infectious disease specialist from the Mayo Clinic, immediately put its COVID-19 response plan into action.

“Any individual who tests positive will remain in isolation until cleared by a physician per the established protocols, and will receive proper medical treatment.

“In addition, all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols. The 31st Ladies Open will continue as planned.”