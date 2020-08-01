Advertising
James Harden nets 49 points as Houston Rockets beat Dallas Mavericks in overtime
A crucial tip-in proved the difference at the end of regulation time.
Big performances from James Harden and Russell Westbrook saw the Houston Rockets snatch a 153-149 comeback victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Harden scored 49 points but looked to have lost it for the Rockets after missing a free throw with 3.9 seconds left and Houston down 139-136.
Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double for the Mavericks before Robert Covington emerged to push a tip-in home and tie the score, forcing overtime which Houston won, with Harden scoring seven of the team’s next 14 points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 15 rebounds as his Milwaukee Bucks side beat the Boston Celtics 119-112.
The Bucks raced to a 15-point lead early on before the Celtics fought their way back in a grinding second half.
Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs claimed a 129-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies fell 140-135 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 125-112 and the Orlando Magic were 128-118 victors over the Brooklyn Nets.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.