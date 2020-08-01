County cricketers pay tribute to coronavirus victims before new season

The shortened County Cricket season kicked off on Saturday morning with all involved remembering those lost over recent months.

The coronavirus lockdown rendered the traditional Championship campaign unplayable, with the new-look Bob Willis Trophy ushered in to give all 18 counties something to play for over the next two months.

Players, officials and staff all remembered those affected by Covid-19 before play, before taking a knee as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

? Our first socially distanced toss ?@DaneVilas wins it & elects to bat first ? ? #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/LUnb9sL096 — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 1, 2020

Prior to the start of all nine matches, socially-distanced tosses were conducted, while other subtle changes involve only home scorers being present at the ground.

Kent’s Daniel Bell-Drummond had the honour of the first runs of the new season, a four from the second ball of his side’s clash with Essex.