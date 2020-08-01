Menu

County cricket resumes and Kanu celebrates birthday – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Eddie Hearn showed how preparations for fights in the back garden of his former family home are coming along.

The county cricket season finally began

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Cricket

The shortened county cricket season kicked off on Saturday morning with all involved remembering those lost over recent months.

The coronavirus lockdown rendered the traditional Championship campaign unplayable, with the new-look Bob Willis Trophy ushered in to give all 18 counties something to play for over the next two months.

Players, officials and staff all remembered those affected by Covid-19 before play, before taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Football

Nigeria’s former West Brom and Arsenal striker celebrated his 44th birthday.

Wigan manager Paul Cook issued an emotional message as he stepped down.

Cook’s statement came a week after the club were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after being deducted 12 points for entering administration.

Wembley Stadium held the first of three finals over four days as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the FA Cup showpiece.

LaLiga winner Karim Benzema was getting ready for Real Madrid’s crunch Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Striker Jon Stead and the Harrogate team set off for Sunday’s Vanarama National League play-off final between his current side and old club Notts County.

Sky Bet League Two Oldham appointed their sixth boss of the last two years in former Leeds and Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell.

Formula One

Defending six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was thankful for his Mercedes team ahead of qualifying on pole for his home grand prix which gets under way on Sunday, a fortnight after originally scheduled.

British driver Lando Norris was all set for qualifying.

Former Williams, Force India and Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg returned to Formula One as he replaced Sergio Perez at Racing Point for the race after the Mexican tested positive for coronavirus.

Snooker

Former world champion Stuart Bingham was ready for his post-match press conference after his 10-7 World Snooker Championship victory over Crucible debutant Ashley Carty.

Boxing

READY. #FightCamp

UK & international sports

