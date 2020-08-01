County cricket resumes and Kanu celebrates birthday – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 1.

Cricket

The shortened county cricket season kicked off on Saturday morning with all involved remembering those lost over recent months.

The coronavirus lockdown rendered the traditional Championship campaign unplayable, with the new-look Bob Willis Trophy ushered in to give all 18 counties something to play for over the next two months.

Players, officials and staff all remembered those affected by Covid-19 before play, before taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Both teams also take the knee before play We stand against racism. ? pic.twitter.com/tHNLvIIBLu — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) August 1, 2020

Prior to the first ball of the day, both sets of teams and officials participated in a minute's applause for those affected by COVID-19, followed by a taking of the knee in support of equality across society. ? #runningfoxes | #BlackLivesMatter | #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/e8U1DJEEBG — Leicestershire CCC (@leicsccc) August 1, 2020

☀️ A very good morning to you all from The Kia Oval. pic.twitter.com/cpT81aCz1a — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 1, 2020

Everything you need to know ahead of our Bob Willis Trophy opener.#ForTheNorth — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) August 1, 2020

Football

Nigeria’s former West Brom and Arsenal striker celebrated his 44th birthday.

Wigan manager Paul Cook issued an emotional message as he stepped down.

Cook’s statement came a week after the club were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship after being deducted 12 points for entering administration.

? Paul Cook has released the following statement after leaving his role as first team manager.#wafc ?⚪️? pic.twitter.com/poAjolaG62 — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) August 1, 2020

Wembley Stadium held the first of three finals over four days as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the FA Cup showpiece.

LaLiga winner Karim Benzema was getting ready for Real Madrid’s crunch Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Striker Jon Stead and the Harrogate team set off for Sunday’s Vanarama National League play-off final between his current side and old club Notts County.

Sky Bet League Two Oldham appointed their sixth boss of the last two years in former Leeds and Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell.

Formula One

Defending six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was thankful for his Mercedes team ahead of qualifying on pole for his home grand prix which gets under way on Sunday, a fortnight after originally scheduled.

Teamwork is at the heart of every successful team, person or business. It takes a team all pulling in the same direction with the maximum effort of each and every single person. I for one am grateful for ours, we have so much more to achieve together. #StillWeRise #TeamLH pic.twitter.com/SdJEbBIBt0 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 1, 2020

British driver Lando Norris was all set for qualifying.

Time to do the job ?? pic.twitter.com/SDXrq2Don6 — Lando Norri S (@LandoNorris) August 1, 2020

Former Williams, Force India and Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg returned to Formula One as he replaced Sergio Perez at Racing Point for the race after the Mexican tested positive for coronavirus.

"I'm really struggling with the head-rest" says @HulkHulkenberg ? He's done an amazing job in getting to grips with the Racing Point at short notice And is up in P5 so far in FP3 #BritishGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/hps2UMIFU8 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2020

Snooker

Former world champion Stuart Bingham was ready for his post-match press conference after his 10-7 World Snooker Championship victory over Crucible debutant Ashley Carty.

Press conferences are a bit different these days #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/WrJqx7pYRn — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) August 1, 2020

Boxing

Eddie Hearn showed how preparations for fights in the back garden of his former family home are coming along.