Andy Murray enjoys more doubles success at Roehampton

Andy Murray teamed up with Lloyd Glasspool for another victory at the Battle of the Brits tournament in Roehampton.

The double Wimbledon champion continued his preparations for a return to the main ATP tour by claiming a second win alongside Glasspool, beating Joe Salisbury and Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 10-4.

Murray, who is only in doubles action at the team exhibition event, and Glasspool had to fight back from a set down to triumph and help Union Jacks close the gap on British Bulldogs in the event which consists of singles, doubles and mixed doubles featuring Britain’s best players.

After more invaluable practice, the three-time grand-slam champion is feeling positive ahead of the US Open, which starts on August 31.

“I thought we played really well,” Murray told BBC. “We served good, we were a bit unlucky in the first set. I think we had break points in three of the games.

Huge win for the Union Jacks@andy_murray & Lloyd Glasspool fight back to claim the points after a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 win over Joe Salisbury & Kyle Edmund pic.twitter.com/0jdDQtRKYv — LTA (@the_LTA) August 1, 2020

“They got a bit fortunate to win that set, but second and third we took control and didn’t give them many chances.

“For both of us we were solid, solid serving, solid closing at the net and we both made quite a few returns so it was tough for them.”

Earlier in the day Edmund eased past Anton Matusevich 6-2 6-1 for another singles win after victory against Dan Evans the day before.

The former top-20 player hit 19 winners and feels ready for the resumption of the tour later this month.

“It was a good performance, probably my best match in terms of control and unforced errors,” Edmund said.

Kyle Edmund was able to claim one victory from his two matches at the Battle of the Brits on Saturday (Victoria Jones/PA)

“This is a nice event to play at the end of the training to see where you are at and get some points going. It would be nice to turn up to a tournament and tennis is my job so to do my job and not just be training.

“I am looking forward to it. Because it is the first one back there is a little bit of uncertainty but I am looking forward to seeing how it will be and to be competing.”

Evans bounced back from his defeat to Edmund on Friday to go 4-0 up against Cam Norrie before Norrie was forced to retire.

Birthday girl Katie Boulter, who was presented with a cake to celebrate turning 24, got proceedings under way with a 6-1 6-1 win over Beth Grey.