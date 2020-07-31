Picture of the day – July 31

Menu

Flintoff took six wickets in the third Test in Birmingham.

Cricket – npower Third Test – Day Two – England v South Africa – Edgbaston

Andrew Flintoff was England’s talisman for several years with the ball and bat.

The all-rounder, who claimed 226 Test wickets, took six for 161 in England’s third Test against South Africa in 2008.

Flintoff removed AB De Villiers for just five runs in South Africa’s first innings with Ryan Sidebottom taking the catch.

But he could not stop the tourists romping to a five-wicket win in Birmingham.

Graeme Smith’s unbeaten 154 in the second innings set South Africa up for victory as they chased down a target of 281 runs.

