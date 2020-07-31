Kyle Edmund earns revenge over Dan Evans in Roehampton

An inspired Kyle Edmund gained revenge on Dan Evans with a brilliant performance at the Battle of the Brits and this time it was free of drama.

The pair were facing each other at the mixed team exhibition event at Roehampton just 48 hours after they last met, when things turned sour at the end of Evans’ win.

The British number one was unhappy with the force at which Edmund touched rackets – the replacement for a handshake at the net – and words were exchanged.

The pair made up over dinner that night and Edmund served a dish of revenge on Friday with a 6-3 6-4 win, where the end-of-match niceties were much more cordial.

It was the third time the pair have met over the last few weeks and Edmund was happy to get over the line.

“It was just learning from that, I settled down a lot quicker in the match and found my game and was able to impose myself,” he said.

“I hit some good shots.”

Advertising

Elsewhere, Heather Watson continued her fine form with a fourth successive win as she destroyed Maia Lumsden 6-1 6-0.

Watson is playing her first tennis since the pandemic this week and she has picked up where she left off before the lockdown.

“Another great day for me,” she said. “I have got momentum going. I thought I played very well today, I continued my form from yesterday.

4⃣ out of 4⃣@HeatherWatson92 remains unbeaten in singles this week with a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory over Maia Lumsden #BattleOfTheBrits pic.twitter.com/YElMMd4uIM — LTA (@the_LTA) July 31, 2020

Advertising

“I am so happy with how I played.

“That’s what this week is so great for, getting loads of game in, which is what I have got. I feel like I am moving great and feeling strong.”

Cameron Norrie beat Ryan Peniston 7-5 3-6 10-8 in the other men’s singles, while Naomi Broady and Jodie Burrage were winners in the women’s singles.

Jamie Murray and Lloyd Glasspool beat Dom Inglot and Alastair Gray 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the men’s doubles.