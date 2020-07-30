Picture of the Day – July 30

England made history – something the Three Lions are yet to recreate – on this day in July 1966.

Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick and Martin Peters’ controversial goal – debate still rages about whether it crossed the line – saw off West Germany 4-2 and won the World Cup for the hosts.

“You’re not aware of the enormity of the situation or what you’ve achieved as you’re just down there playing,” said Hurst.

A packed Wembley – with 96,924 fans cramming into the stadium – watched West Germany take the lead through Helmut Haller.

Hurst levelled in the 18th minute with Peters making it 2-1 after his shot hit the bar and was ruled to have crossed the line with 12 minutes left.

Wolfgang Weber equalised with a minute left to send the game into extra-time but Hurst struck twice to win the Jules Rimet trophy for England.

It sparked celebrations on the pitch with skipper Bobby Moore being held aloft with the World Cup.