Dybala joins Common Goal and Robertson opens up – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

James Anderson celebrated his birthday.

Paulo Dybala and Andy Robertson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.

Football

Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala became the latest player to sign up to Common Goal.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson spoke with boss Jurgen Klopp about mental health.

Harry Kane showed off Tottenham’s new kit.

New kit ?? #COYS @nikefootball #RaiseYourDare

Dybala was also at the heart of unveiling Juventus’ new strip.

David Silva may have finished his Premier League career with Manchester City, but he continued to prepare for his Champions League farewell.

Virgil Van Dijk was reliving Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations.

‪About a week ago! ??‬

England won the World Cup 54 years ago today.

Special images from a special day ❤️

Former England skipper David Beckham made the most of the weather.

Happy days in the summer sun ?

Cricket

Stuart Broad wished his new-ball partner James Anderson happy birthday.

Happy Birthday @jimmya9 ? ?

Paul Collingwood was relishing leading England in the one-day series against Ireland.

England paceman Jofra Archer was regretting a previous haircut.

David Willey returned to international cricket with a bang, leaving Liam Plunkett delighted.

Kevin Pietersen was all prepared for a stint in the commentary box.

England and Ireland took a knee before the first ODI.

Harry Tector once met Eoin Morgan, today he was playing against the England captain.

Tennis

Johanna Konta was delighted that the public are taking up tennis.

Petra Kvitova was loving her training conditions.

The fashionable umbrella…

Athletics

Usain Bolt clocked up the miles.

Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn got the all clear as preparations for Fight Camp ramped up.

Basketball

LeBron James was ready for the NBA’s return to action at Walt Disney World.

Darts

Glen Durrant’s creative side came out.

UK & international sports

