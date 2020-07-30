Dybala joins Common Goal and Robertson opens up – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.

Football

Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala became the latest player to sign up to Common Goal.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson spoke with boss Jurgen Klopp about mental health.

Good to sit down with the gaffer to get his take on mental health. Life is a constant challenge. There is no problem big enough or small enough that you cannot talk about. Don't suffer in silence! @heads_together #SoundOfSupport pic.twitter.com/7ZzdRrYOhq — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 30, 2020

Harry Kane showed off Tottenham’s new kit.

Dybala was also at the heart of unveiling Juventus’ new strip.

David Silva may have finished his Premier League career with Manchester City, but he continued to prepare for his Champions League farewell.

Virgil Van Dijk was reliving Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations.

England won the World Cup 54 years ago today.

Former England skipper David Beckham made the most of the weather.

Cricket

Stuart Broad wished his new-ball partner James Anderson happy birthday.

Paul Collingwood was relishing leading England in the one-day series against Ireland.

England paceman Jofra Archer was regretting a previous haircut.

What is that hair ? https://t.co/CLBEFOzf7O — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 30, 2020

David Willey returned to international cricket with a bang, leaving Liam Plunkett delighted.

Got to love that sound ? The perfect start ? Live clips: https://t.co/H7fH5ZXv4M pic.twitter.com/DCTNaLrpJ3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2020

So happy for @david_willey — Liam Plunkett (@Liam628) July 30, 2020

Kevin Pietersen was all prepared for a stint in the commentary box.

Compulsory items for entering the bio-secure bubble for a couple days! Join us on @SkyCricket later for the first ODI! ? pic.twitter.com/y1pdZS5MFN — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) July 30, 2020

England and Ireland took a knee before the first ODI.

We are united against racism, and support diversity and inclusion across all of cricket. pic.twitter.com/2fRBECq995 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2020

Harry Tector once met Eoin Morgan, today he was playing against the England captain.

??? A young Harry Tector standing behind Eoin Morgan. And that will be another current Irish international, Gaby Lewis, over Eoin’s left shoulder. Love it, @thelegendHT. ? pic.twitter.com/csxlSa0kXR — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 29, 2020

Tennis

Johanna Konta was delighted that the public are taking up tennis.

Petra Kvitova was loving her training conditions.

When the sky matches the court ☀️ pic.twitter.com/z7xQhSTMTI — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 30, 2020

The fashionable umbrella…

Athletics

Usain Bolt clocked up the miles.

Biking ??‍♀️ biking ?? pic.twitter.com/fRLu8Df81U — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 30, 2020

Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn got the all clear as preparations for Fight Camp ramped up.

We good! ? FIGHT CAMP BABY!!! pic.twitter.com/HItsKMvnJJ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 29, 2020

Basketball

LeBron James was ready for the NBA’s return to action at Walt Disney World.

Darts

Glen Durrant’s creative side came out.