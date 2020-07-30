Advertising
Dybala joins Common Goal and Robertson opens up – Thursday’s sporting social
James Anderson celebrated his birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.
Football
Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala became the latest player to sign up to Common Goal.
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson spoke with boss Jurgen Klopp about mental health.
Harry Kane showed off Tottenham’s new kit.
Dybala was also at the heart of unveiling Juventus’ new strip.
David Silva may have finished his Premier League career with Manchester City, but he continued to prepare for his Champions League farewell.
Virgil Van Dijk was reliving Liverpool’s Premier League title celebrations.
England won the World Cup 54 years ago today.
Former England skipper David Beckham made the most of the weather.
Cricket
Stuart Broad wished his new-ball partner James Anderson happy birthday.
Paul Collingwood was relishing leading England in the one-day series against Ireland.
England paceman Jofra Archer was regretting a previous haircut.
David Willey returned to international cricket with a bang, leaving Liam Plunkett delighted.
Kevin Pietersen was all prepared for a stint in the commentary box.
England and Ireland took a knee before the first ODI.
Harry Tector once met Eoin Morgan, today he was playing against the England captain.
Tennis
Johanna Konta was delighted that the public are taking up tennis.
Petra Kvitova was loving her training conditions.
The fashionable umbrella…
Athletics
Usain Bolt clocked up the miles.
Boxing
Promoter Eddie Hearn got the all clear as preparations for Fight Camp ramped up.
Basketball
LeBron James was ready for the NBA’s return to action at Walt Disney World.
Darts
Glen Durrant’s creative side came out.
