Red cap appeal raises over £870,000 for Ruth Strauss Foundation

Cricket fans raised over £870,000 for the Ruth Strauss Foundation during the most recent Test match at Old Trafford between England and the West Indies.

Players wore special Ruth Strauss Foundation branded shirts and red caps, while supporters, fans clubs and organisations were encouraged to wear red to show support for the charity.

An auction was also held to raise money, with prizes such as Stuart Broad’s signed match cap and a behind-the-scenes tour of Lord’s with World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan fetching over £5,000.

Former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss, who was assisted by sons Sam and Luca during last year’s emotional inaugural event at Lord’s, set up the foundation after the death of his wife Ruth in 2019 to a rare form of lung cancer affecting non-smokers.

An amazing effort by so many people to go #RedForRuth Your fantastic support means so much to us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FeeHfXVMSE — Ruth Strauss Foundation (@RuthStraussFdn) July 29, 2020

“I’m delighted and overwhelmed at the generosity of cricket fans over the past five days,” Strauss said.

“We had no idea what it was going to be like with no fans and we are so grateful to everyone.

“This is beyond anything we could have hoped for and is going to make a real difference to people and families.”

The funds will go to providing pre-bereavement support for families facing the death of a parent from cancer, and driving research into non-smoking lung cancers.