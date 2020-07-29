Picture of the day – July 29

Ryan Moore stormed to victory on Gulf Express in the opening race at Glorious Goodwood in 2008.

Gulf Express, a 10-1 shot, produced a scintillating finish in the Bank of Scotland Investment Service Stakes to beat Walter Swinburn’s Pinpoint by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

Moore had sat patiently at the back until the final straight when the Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old quickened to pass every one of his 16 rivals.

As he motored down the middle, Gulf Express slightly hampered Pinpoint, but the result remained unaltered after a steward’s inquiry.

“As soon as we got to the front he went right, but I couldn’t really put my stick down as I would have had to stop riding,” Moore told Channel 4 Racing.

“It was a bit unfortunate, but he was the best horse in the race and he showed his class.”

Moore, flat jockey champion in 2006, 2008 and 2009, went on to register his 2000th winner in Britain in 2017.