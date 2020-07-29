Menu

James Maddison and Dele Alli chill by the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Marcus Rashford set a challenge.

Dele Alli and James Maddison hit the pool

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.

Football

James Maddison and Dele Alli showed off their holiday look.



Holiday vibe?☀️



Manchester United reflected on their transfer activity on this day in 1996 – signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Molde.

Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford challenged youngsters to showcase their skills.

Brighton’s newest recruit Adam Lallana is excited to get going.

Before he showed off his new look.

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi’s surgery went well.



New Knee???



Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was cooling off.

Cricket

Ollie Pope looked back on a successful week for England.

England managing director Ashley Giles paid tribute to the West Indies.

Luke Wright revealed a stressful dream.

Ian Bell was doing what Ian Bell does best.

A sneak peak in the mind of Tom Banton.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn’s day started on a positive note.

And it got even better with Fight Camp taking shape.

Ricky Hatton took his followers for a run.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was sending positive vibes to his followers in testing times.

Tennis

Serena Williams was doing her bit by donating masks for underprivileged school kids.

Nick Kyrgios had his say on the controversial Adria Tour.

Rugby Union

Former England centre Will Greenwood was being modest when choosing between some red rose greats.

Golf

Ian Poulter has some very special shoes for this week’s WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Rugby League

Sonny Bill Williams after Toronto Wolfpack’s Super League withdrawal.

Snooker

Three-time champion Mark Williams set off on the road to Sheffield after being drawn to play Alan McManus in the first round of the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

Darts

Former Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark continued to do his bit for charity.

UK & international sports

