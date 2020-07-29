Advertising
James Maddison and Dele Alli chill by the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social
Marcus Rashford set a challenge.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.
Football
James Maddison and Dele Alli showed off their holiday look.
Manchester United reflected on their transfer activity on this day in 1996 – signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Molde.
Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford challenged youngsters to showcase their skills.
Brighton’s newest recruit Adam Lallana is excited to get going.
Before he showed off his new look.
Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi’s surgery went well.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was cooling off.
Cricket
Ollie Pope looked back on a successful week for England.
England managing director Ashley Giles paid tribute to the West Indies.
Luke Wright revealed a stressful dream.
Ian Bell was doing what Ian Bell does best.
A sneak peak in the mind of Tom Banton.
Boxing
Eddie Hearn’s day started on a positive note.
And it got even better with Fight Camp taking shape.
Ricky Hatton took his followers for a run.
Motor racing
Lewis Hamilton was sending positive vibes to his followers in testing times.
Tennis
Serena Williams was doing her bit by donating masks for underprivileged school kids.
Nick Kyrgios had his say on the controversial Adria Tour.
Rugby Union
Former England centre Will Greenwood was being modest when choosing between some red rose greats.
Golf
Ian Poulter has some very special shoes for this week’s WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Rugby League
Sonny Bill Williams after Toronto Wolfpack’s Super League withdrawal.
Snooker
Three-time champion Mark Williams set off on the road to Sheffield after being drawn to play Alan McManus in the first round of the Betfred World Snooker Championship.
Darts
Former Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark continued to do his bit for charity.
