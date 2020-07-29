James Maddison and Dele Alli chill by the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.

Football

James Maddison and Dele Alli showed off their holiday look.

Manchester United reflected on their transfer activity on this day in 1996 – signing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Molde.

? "You are my Solskjaer…” #OnThisDay in 1996, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined #MUFC from Molde… you know the rest ?✨ pic.twitter.com/eKXbUW41ps — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 29, 2020

Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford challenged youngsters to showcase their skills.

Advertising

If you’re under 16 and can recreate this sequence the new @nikefootball @premierleague ball is yours. Post your video with #MR10 and I’ll choose the winner tomorrow morning. Mums, dads make sure you post for your little ones ?? pic.twitter.com/dkwcCJ078A — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 29, 2020

Brighton’s newest recruit Adam Lallana is excited to get going.

So a new adventure begins. Couldn’t be more excited… a club with ambition and hunger to match my own. I’m ready for it ?? Delighted and proud to be joining the @OfficialBHAFC family. Can’t wait to get started! #BHAFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w9Zk0RvwyS — Adam Lallana (@officialAL20) July 29, 2020

Before he showed off his new look.

Advertising

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi’s surgery went well.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was cooling off.

Cricket

Ollie Pope looked back on a successful week for England.

England managing director Ashley Giles paid tribute to the West Indies.

Huge congratulations to both sides on the spirit in which this series against @windiescricket was played. Jason Holder and his team are a credit to the West Indies, as are our players and management to @englandcricket Thank you and safe travels ??? — Ashley Giles (@Gilo) July 29, 2020

Luke Wright revealed a stressful dream.

Even at 35 I still had the nightmare of being timed out last night because I couldn't put my batting kit on quick enough!!!! ??? anyone else still getting this? — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) July 29, 2020

Ian Bell was doing what Ian Bell does best.

Nice to get abit more time in the middle.. ?? pic.twitter.com/myB6rDaq5H — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) July 29, 2020

A sneak peak in the mind of Tom Banton.

You've seen him from the stands ? You've seen him on TV ? Now see @TBanton18 from his own ? pic.twitter.com/6T8UwEuAmF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2020

Boxing

Eddie Hearn’s day started on a positive note.

Woke up to the great news that all week 1 #FightCamp fighters Covid tests came back negative ? — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 29, 2020

And it got even better with Fight Camp taking shape.

Ricky Hatton took his followers for a run.

Nice morning for a run today. Flew it. #getupthereboy pic.twitter.com/Q65bHpyxQg — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) July 29, 2020

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was sending positive vibes to his followers in testing times.

Isolation…social distancing…the challenges of this current time are different personally for all of us but we are all in this together. We have a long way to go with covid but we will get through it together. I’m sending you positivity as we head towards this weekends race?? pic.twitter.com/4aeBqBclhc — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 29, 2020

Tennis

Serena Williams was doing her bit by donating masks for underprivileged school kids.

Nick Kyrgios had his say on the controversial Adria Tour.

You should care. Do you have rocks in your head? Again, you can stand up for your mates, I’m just trying to hold them accountable. When I said what I said, I didn’t intend to bother. They are tennis players, they aren’t special. Just as I thought Coric intellectual level = 0 (?) https://t.co/KNBa5mNG77 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 29, 2020

Rugby Union

Former England centre Will Greenwood was being modest when choosing between some red rose greats.

Jerry Guscott and Rory UnderwoodJerry was unbelievable – won 2 Lions series with sheer genius and Rory scored 49 tries!! Forty bloody 9!!@J0nnyMay is in spectacular form. Ben Cohen was a king on the left wing and Jason was so specialBut Jerry and Rory. @EnglandRugby https://t.co/UmHIdjDGjH — Will Greenwood (@WillGreenwood) July 29, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter has some very special shoes for this week’s WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Extra special touch this week at the @WGCFedEx customised @FootJoy by Dakota, Ally, Caleb and Nate from St Judes Children Hospital with their favourite things in life. Keep inspiring people like you inspire me????❤️ @tpcsouthwind pic.twitter.com/wrmnZ1GVXI — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 29, 2020

Rugby League

Sonny Bill Williams after Toronto Wolfpack’s Super League withdrawal.

Sad to be leaving the UK on this note, but grateful to have met these two ❤️✊?God willing we cross paths soon usos@bodenethompson @rickyleutele pic.twitter.com/8uCu6qvvOH — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) July 29, 2020

Snooker

Three-time champion Mark Williams set off on the road to Sheffield after being drawn to play Alan McManus in the first round of the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

Darts

Former Sky Sports Darts presenter Dave Clark continued to do his bit for charity.