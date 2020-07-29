Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund eat and make up after post-match tension

Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund enjoyed a make-up dinner after tensions spilled over at the end of their match at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday.

Evans was unhappy with the force at which Edmund touched his racket – a gesture which has replaced the handshake – at the end of the British number one’s 6-4 6-4 win.

Evans, who returned to action with a defeat against Cameron Norrie at the mixed team exhibition event, told Edmund to be “careful” but the two smoothed things out over dinner.

“Listen I don’t know if he meant to hit my racket but we spoke and it’s perfectly fine,” Evans said. “I wasn’t the happiest after that match either, it is one of those things.

Dan is back with a bang ? This is a must watch clash at #BattleOfTheBrits watch live ? https://t.co/s5dtKAN6En pic.twitter.com/h9WFaRWVac — LTA (@the_LTA) July 29, 2020

“I am good friends with his coach and good friends with Ked, so it would be pretty awkward if we weren’t speaking, it’s all good.

“We had dinner together last night.”

A fierce competitive edge has been formed at the tournament – which pits 26 of Britain’s best players against each other in two teams over singles, doubles and mixed doubles matches.

There is strong support on the sidelines as the banter flies, which has created an atmosphere.

“Both teams want to win and it’s brutal to lose,” Evans added. “I was fuming then when I just lost and that is what happens.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s your best friend down the other end, if you’re angry you can do something you probably shouldn’t do.

“And everyone is pushing each others buttons on the side so you can lose it a little bit. At the end of my match I was pretty angry.

“I keep saying these are not just matches, it is not an exhibition, they are proper competitive matches, everyone wants to win.”

?️ "@andy_murray's talking a little out there" ?@cam_norrie on his epic encounter with Dan Evans & the atmosphere at #BattleOfTheBrits pic.twitter.com/N8EcQs9sXL — LTA (@the_LTA) July 29, 2020

Evans, representing the Union Jacks, was beaten in straight sets by the British Bulldogs’ Cameron Norrie.

Norrie won 7-6 (5) 7-6 (6) but Evans was in a winning position in both sets.

In the women’s singles, Heather Watson beat Eden Silva.

Watson, who confirmed she will play in WTA events in Lexington and New York ahead of the US Open, came from behind to win 3-6 6-1 10-6.

There were also wins for Sarah Beth Gray and Jan Choinski.