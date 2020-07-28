The numbers behind Stuart Broad’s remarkable career

Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket when he dismissed West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite on Tuesday.

He the PA news agency looks at the 34-year-old pace bowler’s career in numbers.

140 – Number of Test matches played.

8-15 – Test best figures, in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015.

Broad swept through Australia in 2015 (Nick Potts/PA)

18 – Five-wicket hauls in Test matches.

3 – Other pace bowlers to reach 500 Test wickets; James Anderson, Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh.

Broad joins James Anderson, right, in the 500 club (Martin Rickett/PA)

1-40 – Figures from first-class debut, for Leicestershire against Durham University in 2005.

638 – Test cap, debut coming in 2007 v Sri Lanka.

7 – Number of times Broad dismissed David Warner in the 2019 Ashes series.

169 – Only first-class century, against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010.

446 – The eight-wicket partnership shared with Jonathan Trott (184) in that match, a world record.