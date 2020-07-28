Stuart Broad’s England career in pictures

Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket for England against the West Indies.

The 34-year-old is currently seventh in the list of all-time wicket-takers with fellow countryman and bowling partner James Anderson in fourth.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Broad’s career in pictures

Stuart Broad made his debut in the second Test at Colombo in 2007, where he took his first Test wicket and finished with figures of one for 95 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Broad scored his maiden half-century against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2008 (Rui Vieira/PA)

In the 2009 Ashes, Broad dismissed Michael Clarke for the first time. He went on to dismiss the Australian 11 times during his career (Nick Potts/PA)

Broad bowled his maiden five-for with his then-best figures of six for 91 as England slumped to an innings defeat against Australia at Headingley in 2009 (John Giles/PA)

Broad was named man of the match as England regained the Ashes in the final Test in 2009 (Gareth Copley/POOL Wire/PA)

In 2010 against Pakistan, Broad hit his highest Test score of 169 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Broad took his first Test hat-trick against India in 2011, finishing with figures of six for 46 as he was also named man of the match (Rui Vieira/PA)

Against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2013, Broad took seven for 44 (Anthony Devlin/PA)