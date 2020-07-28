Advertising
Stuart Broad’s England career in pictures
The 34-year-old is currently seventh in the list of all-time wicket-takers after claiming his 500th scalp.
Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket for England against the West Indies.
The 34-year-old is currently seventh in the list of all-time wicket-takers with fellow countryman and bowling partner James Anderson in fourth.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Broad’s career in pictures
