Anthony McGill hoping past results can inspire after reaching World Championship

Anthony McGill hopes his Crucible “history” can inspire him to top form after qualifying for the World Championship.

Glasgow’s McGill cruised past Sam Baird 10-1 on Tuesday night, to book his place at The Crucible in style – conceding just two frames in qualifying.

The 2015 quarter-finalist admitted relief at reaching the tournament proper, then insisted he still has to sharpen up, with the first round action starting on Friday.

“It’s not as if I’ve got no results there at all, I’ve beaten world champions there,” said McGill, who shocked defending champion Mark Selby in the first round five years ago.

“I’ve got history, so hopefully I can go there and give it a good go next week.

“I’m over the moon to qualify, but there’s relief in there too. I’ve got good memories of the tournament, and it’s good to be back.”

McGill had precious few problems accounting for 32-year-old Englishman Baird, who struggled to find any rhythm whatsoever.

“It was a good result, but I don’t really know what happened to Sam today at all, he really wasn’t there at all,” said McGill.

“He made it far too easy for me and I just picked up the pieces of it. I didn’t play fantastic, I just picked off what was there, so it was a good win.

“Sam’s a tremendous player with bags of talent, but it just didn’t happen for him today. I was just lucky to be in the other chair.

“I’ve never had a qualifying tournament like this. Two frames conceded, I wish it was like that every year!

“I’m still making a few mistakes, obviously, it’s a hard game, but things are definitely in the right direction.

“I’m practising hard and just trying to do my best. There’s a lot of good players out there.”