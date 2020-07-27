Premier League stars reflect on long season – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

Napoli winger Matteo Politano unveiled his remarkable new back tattoo.

Matteo Politano Instagram Story

Jan Vertonghen announced his departure from Tottenham.

Thank you for all the support over the years. You’ve been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it’s goodbye. ?#COYS pic.twitter.com/XrEjBaWb2C — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) July 27, 2020

Jan and Michel have been presented with watches as farewell gifts by Chairman Daniel Levy on behalf of the Club. Hugo also presented Jan with a special ‘Super Jan’ commemorative framed picture, signed by the squad. ?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/KIGM6rTAvs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 27, 2020

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has come a long way in a short space of time.

5 months ago I would have never believed I would have been able to see this season out. I’m grateful that I have. To the fans, thank you for always getting behind us at a time when it wasn’t always easy. We’re back where we’re supposed to be ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VrsupfEBXs — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 27, 2020

Ever-present Harry Maguire.

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish and boss Dean Smith celebrated long into the night.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is already looking forward to next season.

Can’t wait for next season already. A great win to cap off a very good season “sInCe ThAt NiNe NiL DeFeAt” ?? Thanks for all the support, hope to see you back at St Mary’s very soon. Be safe, NR22⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NfrJB2zbwY — Redz (@NathanRedmond22) July 27, 2020

Gary Lineker congratulated Jamie Vardy on winning the golden boot – the first Leicester player to achieve the feat in the Premier League era.

Vardy had an important message.

Never in a million years did I ever think I would win a Premier League winners medal let alone the Golden Boot…just wow! If this proves anything, it shows you should never ever give up on your dreams, no matter how crazy they may seem! pic.twitter.com/YveNP8ydem — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) July 27, 2020

Sliding into the off season like…

Season 19/20 done! What a season it’s been by this team!! Personally extremely happy with 14PL goals this season. We go again soon and try and go even better ?? See you all soon!! pic.twitter.com/p5hJTmnbB7 — Chris Wood (@officialcwood) July 27, 2020

Darts

New World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van Den Bergh had a night to remember.

What a moment for the Belgian.

And he received congratulations from the man the trophy is named after – the 16-time World Matchplay champion Phil Taylor.

Congratulations to @VandenBerghDimi well played all week bud. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) July 27, 2020

Cricket

Jofra Archer bemoaned the weather on day four of England’s deciding Test against the West Indies.

The one time the weather app is right -_- — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 27, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was full of praise for Chelsea.

So, @ManUtd fans celebrating 3rd!@LFC celebrating to NO crowds! @Arsenal coming 8th! And my great buddy, Lampard, making the Champs League & could possibly WIN FA Cup without spending big money and in his first campaign with a young team. One of the GREAT seasons! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) July 27, 2020

The cricket season must be closing in…

Australia batsman David Warner was running backwards.

David Willey was buzzing with his England recall.

Somerset seamer Jack Brooks had an eventful first ball of the season.

Too much sanitiser on my hands??‍♂️? https://t.co/G6uDtpvM2w — Jack Brooks (@BrooksyFerret) July 27, 2020

Boxing

Preparations for boxing’s Fight Camp in the back garden of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom headquarters are under way.

Formula One

Lando Norris was excited ahead of his home grand prix at Silverstone.