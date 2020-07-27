Advertising
Premier League stars reflect on long season – Monday’s sporting social
The Premier League campaign finished on Sunday – which was forced to take a three-month enforced break due to coronavirus.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.
Football
Napoli winger Matteo Politano unveiled his remarkable new back tattoo.
Jan Vertonghen announced his departure from Tottenham.
Advertising
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has come a long way in a short space of time.
Ever-present Harry Maguire.
Advertising
Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish and boss Dean Smith celebrated long into the night.
Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is already looking forward to next season.
Gary Lineker congratulated Jamie Vardy on winning the golden boot – the first Leicester player to achieve the feat in the Premier League era.
Vardy had an important message.
Sliding into the off season like…
Darts
New World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van Den Bergh had a night to remember.
What a moment for the Belgian.
And he received congratulations from the man the trophy is named after – the 16-time World Matchplay champion Phil Taylor.
Cricket
Jofra Archer bemoaned the weather on day four of England’s deciding Test against the West Indies.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was full of praise for Chelsea.
The cricket season must be closing in…
Australia batsman David Warner was running backwards.
David Willey was buzzing with his England recall.
Somerset seamer Jack Brooks had an eventful first ball of the season.
Boxing
Preparations for boxing’s Fight Camp in the back garden of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom headquarters are under way.
Formula One
Lando Norris was excited ahead of his home grand prix at Silverstone.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.