Picture of the day – July 27

Roger Black won the 400m final to claim gold at the European Championships in Stuttgart in August 1986.

Black finished ahead of East German duo Thomas Schonlebe and Mathias Schersing in a championship record and national record time of 44.59secs.

It was the latest in a summer of gold medals for the middle distance runner after bursting on to the scene that year with success at the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in the 400m and 4x400m relay. Black also went on to win gold in the 4x400m relay in Stuttgart.

He then successfully defended his individual title in Split four years later where he became the first man to win back-to-back 400m golds.

Unfortunately, injuries hampered Black’s career after his 1986 success.