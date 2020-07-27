On This Day in 1992: Alan Shearer joined Blackburn for a British record fee

Alan Shearer’s transfer from Southampton to Blackburn for a then British record fee of £3.6million was a move which helped mould one of the best strikers of his generation.

The fee, modest by today’s standards, eclipsed the previous domestic transfer record set when Liverpool paid £2.9million to Derby for Dean Saunders.

It was worth every penny. Shearer scored 131 goals in 150 appearances for Blackburn, including back-to-back 37-goal seasons, the first of which came during the 1994-95 campaign when he helped fire Rovers to a first league title since 1914. It would be the only piece of silverware Shearer won during his career.

He left Ewood Park for hometown club Newcastle in the summer of 1996, this time commanding a world-record fee of £15million. The striker went on to become Newcastle’s all-time leading scorer during his 10 years with the Magpies, netting 206 times in 404 games – surpassing Jackie Milburn in the process.

Shearer remains the Premier League’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals. He scored 30 goals in 63 appearances for England.